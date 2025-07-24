The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Bruce O'Hara
Jul 24

No model of reality can predict the future with 100% accuracy. The model can, however, tell us that the risk of nuclear war is the highest it has ever been. That should concern everyone.

If there is no de-escalation in Ukraine, and particularly in the Middle East, the risk of armed conflict spinning out of control will remain very high. Elevating the entire BRICS bloc to de facto 'enemies' would heighten global tensions.

Part of the problem is that the world is now so heavily indebted that some sort of slowdown and/or crash is inevitable. At such times, 'enemies' become a convenient scapegoat, and war is an effective way to silence domestic opposition while rallying the population around the flag.

peter dohan
Jul 24

Read like marching orders from Vlad- Putin is crazy but not insane; his nuke sabre rattling is persistantly fruitless.

