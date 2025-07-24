In a recent interview with Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com, renowned financial and geopolitical analyst Martin Armstrong delivered a dire warning about the state of the world.

Armstrong, known for his data-driven forecasts and the development of the “Socrates” computer analysis system, now asserts that the likelihood of nuclear war has reached 100%. He claims that global leaders are actively preparing for a major conflict, particularly as tensions between Russia, the US, and NATO escalate over the Ukraine war.

Armstrong criticizes President Trump’s recent public ultimatum, giving Russia 50 days to make peace in Ukraine. He stresses that such threats should be made privately, arguing that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot accept these terms without losing face domestically.

Armstrong also shares anecdotal evidence from his staff in Germany, who report that older citizens have been called to report for military duty, and from diplomatic sources stating that recent peace conferences were actually focused on preparations for war rather than genuine diplomacy.

According to Armstrong’s proprietary analysis, war could escalate as early as August 2025. His model has identified a “Panic Cycle” related to war for 2026, indicating a period of extreme instability and conflict. Armstrong is unequivocal in his forecast: Europe will lose in any large-scale conflict with Russia.

The full interview is available on USAWatchdog.com, with the war discussion starting about 24 minutes in.

Armstrong recommends that American viewers contact their representatives and demand that the US stops intervening in the Ukraine conflict.

