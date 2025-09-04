THIS STORY IS IMPORTANT! PLEASE LIKE AND SHARE! THANK YOU!

You may have heard about the “letter” from “1,000 HHS employees” demanding RFK, Jr. resign, claiming he “continues to endanger the nation’s health” by doing such “horrible” things as:

Appointing political ideologues who pose as scientific experts and manipulate data to fit predetermined conclusions, such as: Retsef Levi, who has opposed mRNA vaccines, is the lead of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) COVID-19 work group. Robert Malone, ACIP member, has made multiple inaccurate claims regarding COVID-19 and measles. David Geier, a supporter of debunked theories linking vaccines to autism, is to lead an HHS investigation on vaccines and autism.



The full letter is here, on a website with NO names, faces, or funding sources: Save the HHS - https://www.savehhs.org/

However, at least one woman behind the campaign appeared on ABC news to whine and complain that she lost her job (not once, but twice!):

OK, not to be mean here, but the “health expert” here looks like she just rolled out of bed and didn’t even bother to comb her hair. I’m not saying everybody needs to look like a movie star, but why would you go on national television without fixing yourself up at least a little? She’s literally wearing long underwear shirt. This to me is potentially indicative of a mental health problem. More on that below.

Now, the media is promoting this “1,000 HHS employees” letter as big news, as if this somehow means that “THE SCIENCE” is not behind RKF, Jr. Except, the “health expert” interviewed by ABC News is NOT A DOCTOR, but a former social media manager for the CDC, Aryn Melton Backus, from her bio on LinkedIn:

I am an experienced health communication professional with almost 7 years of experience. My expertise includes planning, developing, and managing high quality communications materials for a variety of audiences including internal and external clients leveraging health communication theory and risk communication principles. This expertise has been cultivated though a variety of experiences including implementing communication campaigns and strategies, evaluating communications products and campaigns, performing audience analysis, and providing communications technical assistance. I am also skilled in social media content creation and management, writing and editing for

the web, and writing for search engine optimization (SEO).



My most recent positions were with the Digital Media and Content Team (DMC) in CDC's Office on Smoking and Health (OSH). I managed a variety of digital media activities for the award-winning Tips From Former Smokers campaign including paid and organic social media activities, web content, and more. Previously, I was a contractor on the same team where I supported OSH’s work to prevent the use of tobacco products among youth and young adults and encourage people using tobacco products to quit. During my tenure at OSH, I have worked on a variety of social media projects for OSH as well as assisted with migrating web pages into the Digital First Editor as part of CDC’s Clean Slate initiative. Content that I worked on won several industry awards.



Previously, I worked as a Health Communication Specialist during CDC's COVID-19 Emergency Response, where I served as a member of the Joint Information Centers (JIC), Social Media Team. There, I used my risk communication skills to lead social media efforts related to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout by serving as the liaison between the JIC and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force (VTF). I also liaised between the JIC and the Data, Analytics and Visualization (DAV) and Epidemiology Task Forces to assist in their social media content planning and creation.



From 2018-2020, I was an ORISE Fellow at CDC where I worked on two campaigns, developed CDC web features, drafted talking points, provided technical assistance to grantees, and more.

Her Facebook and Instagram feeds are private, but she does have her wedding photo overlaid with a “Let’s Get Vaccinated” frame.

Backus looks positively stunning and happy in her wedding photos - a far cry from her disheveled appearance on ABC News. I am not joking when I say I am concerned for her well-being and feel somewhat bad I even need to write this up, but I do think there are a few things at play here, and mental health is one of them.

On her LinkedIn, Backus calls herself the founder of the “National Public Health Coalition/Fired But Fighting,” but I could not find any online presence for this organization, not to be confused with the “National Public Health Information Coalition.”

She started started a job support group on LinkedIn for other fired HHS employees. This is someone who may be a little obsessed.

Backus also recently reposted the following LinkedIn post by a Dr. Joe Smyser, who is another PR hack complaining about HHS firings. While he may not be directly involved with Save the HHS, he’s still pushing narratives on LinkedIn and via his online propaganda publication, which we will review below. Here was one of his LinkedIn posts on the subject:

I heard something that stuck with me and I wanted to share it.

I was speaking with a Canadian colleague about the dismantling of public health in the US. He and I have been on many calls with public health professionals who are either about to or have lost their jobs. We were commiserating over how horrible everything feels right now.



He offered his perspective, as a Canadian talking to Americans. He said, “All of them are only talking about the people they served. They talk about how the loss of their programs will hurt people. None of them are talking about the hurt they are experiencing themselves.”



When I reflected on it, he was totally right. As this short sighted, misguided, and cruel nonsense personally attacks our country‘s public servants, on their way out the door they continue to only think about the people they signed up to serve.



They’re the ones losing their jobs. They don’t know what’s next and they’re angry and hurt. But even in that nightmare of a moment they only want to talk about the impact this will have on others. Many of whom voted for this.



I wish more people understood that we are eliminating the best of us.

No, we are not eliminating the “best of us” but the worst of us. Yeesh. Such delusions of grandeur.

Dr. Smyser is not a medical doctor. The “Dr.” in his title is for a PhD in Public Health. In short, he’s a policy wonk and communications professional. He doesn’t know actual medicine.

In fact, he runs a BUSINESS (oh, excuse me, “nonprofit”) that is entirely devoted to health propaganda, as CEO of PGP and Publisher of PGN - “Public Good News,” a “nonprofit” health publication. As you can see from their about page, this is an ideological organization (emphasis mine):

Our guiding beliefs: Public health is vital to protect communities. News about public health must be communicated clearly and adapted to local contexts.

Accurate information is essential to democracy.

Racism and violence are public health crises.

There aren’t “two sides” to a science story. Instead, we believe in scientific consensus, and we take a “weight-of-evidence” or “weight of experts” approach, looking to peer-reviewed research, scientific organizations, and reputable sources to accurately report on how much agreement exists among scientists on a topic.

Politics affects public health. Communities deserve to know how.

Human activity is driving climate change.

Really, there are never “two sides” to science? You ALWAYS just pick majority rule over any dissenting viewpoints? That’s just plain stupid.

What about PGN’s funding? While they don’t directly admit Big Pharma donations, they are probably in there somewhere. Here’s a clue:

PGN was founded by staff from The Public Good Projects (PGP), a public health nonprofit that specializes in health communications. Since 2020, PGP has supported journalists and provided community-based organizations with timely health information. As part of PGP’s work with The Rockefeller Foundation’s Equity-First Vaccination Initiative (EVI)—a demonstration project in 2021-2022 to increase vaccine confidence among BIPOC communities—PGP determined the urgent need for communities to receive accurate health information from trusted sources.

The Rockefeller Foundation derives a significant portion of its funding from returns on its endowment, which is invested across a diversified portfolio of financial assets. These investments generate income through mechanisms such as stock dividends, interest, and capital gains. While the foundation does not publicly disclose the specific companies in which it holds shares, it is possible (HIGHLY LIKELY) that some of these investments include large pharmaceutical firms, given their prominence in global markets and inclusion in many broad-based investment funds.

At any rate, the top news article right now on PGN is about fall covid vaccines, with a quote from an idiot at the American Academy of Pediatrics still pushing this poison on kids:

Dr. Susan J. Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, called it “deeply troubling” that the FDA is limiting access for children. She said this creates “a dangerous vulnerability for children and their families,” especially as respiratory virus season begins, and that “respiratory illnesses can be particularly risky for infants and toddlers because their airways and lungs are still developing.”

Forget about firing just the HHS, the Trump administration ought to consider sending the IRS after these “medical” organizations and revoking any nonprofit status (including 501(c)(7)) from the ones receiving Big Pharma money.

So let’s just do a quick recap - the people currently pushing the “woe is us, we got fired from HHS” narrative are COMMUNICATION “SPECIALISTS,” some of whom get direct funding from the Rockefeller Foundation.

Meanwhile, Benny Johnson has reported on X that whistleblowers are claiming there is an outright conspiracy to oust RFK, Jr (emphasis added):

BREAKING: Whistleblowers Inside HHS and CDC have just sent me critical information on an ACTIVE sabotage operation taking place within the Federal Health Departments. Left-wing career bureaucrats are in total panic over RFK Jr. shutting down their Big Pharma grift and are trying to take down the agencies from the inside. And they’re using the CIA to do it. Here’s how it’s happening: Career CDC bureaucrats are distributing a CIA manual entitled "Simple Sabotage" to their subordinates. I have multiple whistleblowers with first hand direct evidence of this. The CDC ranks are now acting out this CIA strategy to the letter. The walkouts, corporate media hits, fake protests and Senate hearings. It’s all staged to systematically sabotage Trump’s health agenda. Here’s what happens next and why we must FIGHT for @RobertKennedyJr right now. The manual instructs employees to purposely slow operations by demanding written orders and pretending not to understand, while carrying out acts that spread blame across as many people as possible. It even gives explicit examples: "On the street sabotage after dark against a military vehicle." "Do everything possible to delay the delivery of orders. Don't deliver until completely ready." "Try to commit acts for which large numbers of people could be responsible." Lowering Morale and Creating Confusion Employees are encouraged to develop a “non-cooperative” attitude, and get others to do the same. Paired with this is “acting stupid” to lower morale, confuse the department, and undermine efficiency. Think that’s extreme? There’s more. The manual teaches staff to make perfection the enemy of good on even the simplest tasks. It directs them to over-criticize, drag out work, and deliberately submit illegible documents so they have to be redone. While employees are being trained internally to sabotage the Trump administration, a public pressure campaign is being pushed at the same time. 1,000 previous and current HHS employees have signed a letter demanding RFK Jr's resignation. This is how you know he is doing something right. Keep fighting @RobertKennedyJr 👊🏻🇺🇸 These are deliberate, coordinated efforts to block and destroy Trump’s agenda from within the federal bureaucracy. Every delay, every confusing memo, every act designed to spread blame is part of a calculated plan to undermine the administration. The corruption isn’t isolated, it’s systematic, organized, and being executed by people who are supposed to serve the public. This is sabotage at the highest level, and it shows just how deep the rot goes inside HHS. This needs the administrations full attention.

Now, back to Aryn Melton Backus, our disheveled HHS “representative.” She’s not doing this on her own. She’s probably getting propped up by powerful people and organizations like the Rockefeller Foundation. I doubt they are paying her that much, given her lack of a decent haircut.

Worse, it appears that deep state goons are preying on the emotional weaknesses of HHS employees, who bought into a lie that they were world saviors during the covid pandemic.

As you can see from the egotistical LinkedIn post I shared above by the non-doctor, these public health people feel really highly about themselves. Let me rehash some of his LinkedIn comments point by point:

I was speaking with a Canadian colleague about the dismantling of public health in the US. He and I have been on many calls with public health professionals who are either about to or have lost their jobs. We were commiserating over how horrible everything feels right now.

OK, noted, everyone is talking about how horrible they feel, but they have projected it outwards…”how horrible everything feels right now.”

He offered his perspective, as a Canadian talking to Americans. He said, “All of them are only talking about the people they served. They talk about how the loss of their programs will hurt people. None of them are talking about the hurt they are experiencing themselves.”

Dude, you literally contradicted this by commenting about how horrible people are feeling. But beyond that, this is still about themselves. It’s about their egos. The idea that THEY must be the SAVIORS of all of the rest of us. Such big, massive egos.

When I reflected on it, he was totally right. As this short sighted, misguided, and cruel nonsense personally attacks our country‘s public servants, on their way out the door they continue to only think about the people they signed up to serve.

Bullshit. They are thinking about their lost pensions and salaries, and having to move from the DC area to some other place they like less, and how to pay off their Tesla that they don’t want anymore.

I’m also tired of hearing that career bureaucrats are some noble creatures - “our country‘s public servants” - as if the rest of us aren’t also working our butts off on various ways to contribute to the functioning of our country.

Such arrogance, virtue signaling, and nonsense all wrapped up in ideological parsimony - in other words, stubborn stupidity.

When you pair this extreme virtue signaling with people who may be a bit emotionally fragile, you get deflated egos who are now utterly crushed and ready to lash out. This is not a good situation.

RKF, Jr. is heroically fighting these asshats and did a great job today defending the firings. But he needs to be careful. He just poked at a big woke hornet’s nest, and the “wasps” (woke against scientific principles?) are now after him, big time.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Contact your representatives to support RFK, Jr.

Write a letter to the editor of your local newspaper.

Take a page from the left’s handbook and go waste bandwidth and eat up resources by sending complaints directly to the Save the HHS website.

Please also consider donating to Aeon Chronicle to help our efforts to fight censorship, regulatory capture, and stubborn stupidity.

DONATE

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.

Share