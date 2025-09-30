A significant earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale rattled the central Philippines late Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025, sending waves of concern through communities in the Visayas region. The tremor, which struck at 9:59 p.m. local time, had its epicenter approximately 17 kilometers northeast of Bogo City in Cebu province, at a shallow depth of just 10 kilometers, according to reports from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The quake’s intensity was felt across several provinces, including Cebu, Leyte, and parts of nearby islands. While Phivolcs and multiple local news outlets confirmed the epicenter in northern Cebu, there were slight discrepancies in initial international assessments. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the event as centered in Leyte, another key island in the central Philippines, also at a 10-kilometer depth. Similarly, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) initially gauged the magnitude at 7.0 before revising it to 6.7, aligning with the Cebu location. These variations highlight the challenges in pinpointing seismic events in real-time, but all sources concur on a strong quake in the region.

Local authorities, including emergency response teams in Cebu and surrounding areas, quickly mobilized to inspect buildings, bridges, and infrastructure. Residents described intense shaking that lasted for several seconds, prompting many to evacuate homes and buildings as a precaution. “It felt like the ground was alive,” one Bogo City resident told local media, echoing the fear that gripped the community.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement shortly after the quake, confirming no tsunami threat, which provided some relief amid the uncertainty. However, the shallow depth of the earthquake increases the risk of aftershocks, and Phivolcs has urged residents to stay alert. Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia called for calm in a public address, emphasizing preparedness and advising people to avoid coastal areas as a precautionary measure, even though no sea-level disturbances were anticipated.

The casualty rate is unknown. Several historic buildings and churches were damaged. The St. Peter and Paul Church in Bantayan Island, Cebu, one of the oldest churches in Visayas, was damaged - video here.

The Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan, Cebu completely collapsed:

This event serves as a stark reminder of the Philippines’ precarious position along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped zone of intense volcanic and seismic activity encircling the Pacific Ocean. The archipelago experiences frequent earthquakes due to its location at the convergence of several tectonic plates, including the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate. Historical data shows that major quakes are not uncommon in the region, with past events causing significant devastation, such as the 2013 Bohol earthquake that claimed over 200 lives.

