The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
Jul 27

Their goal was to swamp the white majority but what they did was radicalize the white majority.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
Jul 27

A comment I made on ‘Tell Me How This Ends Chris Bray’ Substack post”

What I find so distressing and disturbing, is just how deeply programmed these Dems are, especially the “privileged white geezers”, who are standing out on the street corners of “progressive lefty towns all along the CA coastline” with lame ass signs about the “poor migrants”, “people loosing their healthcare and benefits”, the “end of democracy” under the “tyrannical POTUS DJT”.

Where were these A-Holes back during the Scamdemic, while I was out protesting the lockdowns, mandates, mask wearing, closing of small businesses, the forced vaccinations of healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers and the military, for over two years in front of the SD County Administration building on Harbor Drive in San Diego, at the SD County Board of Supervisors meetings, at the SD City Council, walking along the Coast Highway from Oceanside to Carlsbad?

They were cowering in their homes, wearing masks, standing 6 feet apart, sanitizing their groceries, and running to get the EUA mRNA Jabs as soon as they became available. They were requiring Proof of Vaxx to go to weddings and funerals, to even go see Grandma and Grandpa!

All of us who chose to not get the experimental EUA mRNA ‘injections’ became the “unclean” and were shunned and vilified.

Funny how those days and how they looked at the “unvaxxed” is reminiscent of what they are blathering on about now, that “DJT is ruining or country”. And their arguments are often littered with “comparisons to Nazi Germany and Hitler and what he did to the Jews”, is what “DJT is doing to these poor people” and “our country”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aeon Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture