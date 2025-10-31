A new children’s book by Anthony DeStefano aims to take back Halloween from its secularization and back to its Christian roots. The holiday, originally called “All Hallow’s Eve,” was originally meant to honor all the dead saints.

“Halloween isn’t about glorifying darkness,” DeStefano explained to Fox News. “It’s about shining a light on the reality of death, the fact that eternal life has triumphed, and that’s what makes it so powerful if we understand it correctly.”

All Hallows’ Eve, commonly known as Halloween, has its origins in Christian traditions and is closely tied to the festival of All Saints’ Day (or All Hallows’ Day) on November 1. From a Christian perspective, All Hallows’ Eve is the vigil or the evening before this solemn day of remembrance, prayer, and celebration of all saints in Heaven, both known and unknown. Understanding the meaning and origins of Halloween involves several key points:

The term “Hallow” means “holy” or “saint,” and All Hallows’ Eve simply refers to the evening before All Hallows’ (or All Saints’) Day. Just as Christmas Eve is observed the night before Christmas, All Hallows’ Eve serves as a preparation period for the celebration of the saints on November 1.

All Saints’ Day was established as a universal Christian feast around the 9th century to honor all saints, especially those who didn’t have a specific feast day. The early celebration included vigil prayers and Mass during the evening before the feast, which evolved into All Hallows’ Eve. It was a time for Christians to remember the faithful departed—saints (Hallows), martyrs, and all souls—and to meditate on the spiritual teachings around mortality, Heaven, and the afterlife.

One Catholic element of All Hallows’ Eve is praying for the dead, especially those in purgatory. This reflects the belief in the communion of saints and the importance of interceding for those who have not yet reached Heaven. Some early customs included lighting candles for the dead and visiting graves—practices still observed in many cultures.

In the tradition of many Christian feasts, Christians were encouraged to fast and pray before the major holy day. This vigil mindset gave All Hallows’ Eve a reflective tone, distinct from the feasting and celebration of All Saints’ Day itself.

As Christianity spread across Europe, Celtic influences contributed to the customs associated with All Hallows’ Eve. For example, Samhain, an ancient harvest festival, marked the end of autumn and was seen as a time when the boundary between this world and the afterlife was thin. Some cultural practices—such as dressing in costumes or lighting lanterns—blended into Christian customs but were not part of the original Christian theology. While Samhain had pagan origins, the Church “baptized” parts of these practices into Christian observances, focusing on prayers, honoring saints, and Gospel themes.

In the modern era, Hollywood and corporate candy interests quickly turned Halloween into a secular holiday. Meanwhile, Satanists, who always like to corrupt Christian traditions, also morphed Halloween into their own unholy day.

This combination of secular and satanic has led many modern Christians to shun the Halloween holiday entirely, especially since the tradition of saints has been lost to many Protestant denominations.

However, for Christians today, All Hallows’ Eve can become a time to reflect on the victory of Christ over sin and death. It can also remind believers of the spiritual battle against evil and the ultimate hope in resurrection and eternal life. Some Christian communities hold All Saints’ Eve services, special prayer vigils, or even activities celebrating the lives of saints, providing an alternative to the more secular or commercialized aspects of Halloween.

Celebrating Halloween in a Christian Way

For Christians looking to celebrate Halloween in a manner consistent with their faith, there are several ways to honor the day:

Attend an All Saints’ Eve Service: Many churches offer special services or prayer vigils on Halloween, focusing on the lives of the saints and the hope of eternal life.

Learn About the Saints: Take the time to read about the lives of various saints and martyrs, reflecting on their faith and sacrifices.

Pray for the Departed: Offer prayers for the souls of the faithful departed, especially those in purgatory, as part of the communion of saints.

Focus on Gospel Themes: Use the occasion to reflect on the themes of life, death, and resurrection, and the ultimate victory of Christ over sin and death.

Engage in Community Activities: Participate in church-organized events that celebrate the lives of saints and promote Christian values.

Even Protestants can honor the saints on All Hallows’ Eve, as it is a time to remember and celebrate the faithful who have gone before us, drawing inspiration from their lives of faith.

In summary, from a Christian perspective, All Hallows’ Eve is a holy vigil meant to prepare for the celebration of saints and departed faithful. While it has absorbed cultural influences over time, its roots are deeply embedded in Christian tradition, prayer, and theological reflection on life, death, and the hope of Heaven.

Share

DONATE TO AEON

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.