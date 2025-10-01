I saw this graffiti on the sidewalk of a local park while on my walk this morning:

This is not unusual. I wrote here about the anti-Israel, antisemitic graffiti all over my neighborhood, which calls itself “progressive” and “diverse.” Here is another example:

That’s in the bathroom of a local coffee shop. “Hamas Lives” with a little heart. It speaks for itself.

What is the purpose of this graffiti? Do the writers think it will change the course of the war in the Middle East?

I don’t think so. By writing “All Zionists are racist,” they hope to frighten those of us who are Jewish or support Israel. They demand that Jews renounce their Jewish identity and claim to be “anti-Zionist,” and that the rest of us either keep quiet or join their bloodthirsty gang of terrorists. The terror is the point. The graffiti is supposed to scare me.

In this country it was recently very easy to cancel someone, deprive them of their ability to make a living and even threaten their personal safety by implying that they were racist. “Racist” is a catch-all that means “bad” and worthy of punishment to these people. They justify the assassination of Charlie Kirk simply by saying he was a racist, sometimes amplifying it with the now ubiquitous “Nazi.” A charge of racism justifies any act, from firing to murder.

Share

Take a moment to imagine that the graffiti read, “All Leftists are terrorists.”

Given the wave of far-left acts of violence and celebration of murder, this is not as far-fetched as one might wish it were.

How quickly would the Left scream that they were being attacked, threatened, made to feel unsafe?

If the sentiment was anti-black, anti-Muslim (“Islamophobic”), anti-trans, or opposed to any of the Left’s sacred cows, it would have been erased immediately and the writers, if found, would be chased out of town or worse.

The purpose is to scare people like me and to make the people who write the graffiti and agree with it feel powerful and good. They own the sidewalks, even though my tax dollars pay for them, and they expect the rest of us to be silent.

I do not own any sidewalk chalk, nor to I plan to purchase any. But I do make my voice heard in other ways, and I will continue to speak out, write, and take walks in my own neighborhood. I hope you will write and speak out too.