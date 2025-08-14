The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Mario Pasquato
6h

It’s not like there’s much goodwill in Europe left, either…

Daryl L. Hunter
3h

A surprise ending.

DJT isn't blaming Mexico and Canada for our economic problems as much as border issues. Sam Cooper let the cat out of the bag about Canadian fentanyl. Yes, Africa and many countries of Southern Asia rightfully have a stick up their butt about colonialism by the West; we (USA) are guilty by association with the UK and France.

For decades, India has sided with Russia for incomprehensible reasons. I once asked an astute Indian why. He replied; In 1960 we needed some Aid, the USA said no, the USSR said yes. And that I why strategic foreign aid is important, that is also why China is buying the world the world will one day be sorry they did.

I’m glad we are penalizing crooked Lula and Muduro. At the end of Lula’s first term his son was the second richest man in Brazil. Muduro is evil.

I have learned our deep state is evil, the CIA as you alluded to in Central and South America, has been evil. And it didn’t stop there, with the partnership of USAID they have meddled in very country of the world. Our legacy deep state needs to be gutted and Trump is doing it.

Gaza elected Hamas, decisions have consequences, Israel can’t stop until Hamas is no more, the people of Gaza could help but they don’t. No sympathy for the Palestinians since the turned down Clinton’s very sensible 2 state solution. But no, the Palestinians are going to settle for nothing less than the Jewish genocide they proudly chant; “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.

People never like the Big Dog on the Block, but the replacement for that big dog Is never choice. An Alpha will replace us one day becaue we are in the fourth stage of empire.

I once thought the USA was 75% benevolent and 25% stupid in foreign affairs; I was naive then.

