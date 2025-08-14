Until recently, the majority of the countries of the world described themselves as ‘non-aligned.’ I see that starting to change. I think there is some risk the world will bifurcate into two distinct blocs: what Putin calls the ‘rich billion’ - Canada, the US, the UK, Europe, Japan and Australia - versus everyone else.

Some of that shift will be ideologically driven - a narrative that says European and American ‘economic imperialism’ exploited and impoverished the ‘developing world’ for far too long. (Developing world: a patronizing and demeaning term the West uses to describe everyone else on the planet.)

And some of it will be based on the desire to be associated with the biggest and fastest-growing trade network in the world: BRICS+.

Trump’s bullying behaviour is re-igniting old resentments against America. When Trump says: “All these nations are just begging for a deal”, it plays very differently in Dallas than in Dhaka.

In the same way it is politically expedient for Donald Trump to blame Canada and Mexico for America’s economic problems, it is equally expedient now for the world’s poor countries to blame the “economic imperialism” of rich countries for all their problems. (That blaming is not restricted to the US. For instance, Canadian mining companies are now essentially being accused of economic imperialism in their overseas mining operations - which is why I felt comfortable as a Canadian putting ‘we’ in the title of this post.)

As Russia and especially China provide the poorer countries of the world with increasing economic, technical and military support, those countries are becoming much less dependent on the West, which frees them to be more critical of the West.

Africa

The President of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore, has been extremely vocal in arguing that African nations must band together to throw off the final shackles of European imperialism. He argues that exploitation by Western governments - including America - has kept Africa mired in poverty despite its vast mineral wealth.

Traore has kicked out France, and entered into an economic partnership with Russia. Ibrahim Traore is increasingly seen as the spokesperson for a new Africa. (That’s him in the photo above.)

China is now Africa’s largest trading partner, and its largest international investor.

Latin America

In fairness to Mr. Trump, the antipathy of Latin America towards ‘Western Imperialism’ started long before he took office.

Twenty-five years ago, a required text of my wife’s university history class in Ecuador was Open Veins of Latin America: Five Centuries of the Pillage of a Continent, by Eduardo Galeano. That book argues that Latin America suffered two waves of occupation and exploitation; first a military subjugation by European imperialists, then an economic subjugation, primarily by American imperialists.

Many Latinos will tell you that, for all the US talk of promoting democracy in the world, in Latin America, the USA never met a right-wing dictatorship they didn’t love.

Which means two of the Trump’s latest moves are sure to strike a raw nerve. First, Trump slapped an additional 25% tariff on Brazil to try to bully Brazil into dropping charges against right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro. Then, the US Government put a 50-million dollar bounty on the head of the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro. Gringos malos!

Southeast Asia

Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand have all joined the BRICS bloc: That should tell you something important. Though my impression is the nations of Southeast Asia are less resentful of their former European overlords than those in Africa or South America, that’s not to say there’s no ill-feelings there.

America past intrusions into the region, in Vietnam, Korea, Cambodia and Laos arguably left a much larger reservoir of bad feelings.

When Trump slapped a 25% tariff on India for buying Russian oil, he didn’t just drive India into the arms of China - he pissed off all of India’s BRICS partners in the region.

The Middle East

The disparity between Donald Trump being so concerned with soldiers dying in Ukraine, yet deaf, dumb and blind while women and children in Gaza are starved to death, bombed in their tents, or shot while seeking food - all with American weapons - is creating huge amounts of anti-American fury throughout the Middle East.

I’ve seen at least a couple of Middle Eastern websites argue that the reason that Americans don’t care about the daily slaughter in Gaza, is that what the Israelis are doing to the Palestinians is really no different from what America did to its own indigenous peoples. Ouch!

Quite aside from Gaza, America has created more than its share of havoc in that part of the world. Think Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya: All now failed states, courtesy of America.

Again, tariffs don’t matter if 300 million Arabs decide America is the bad guy: They’ll boycott American goods wherever they can.

Breaking Bad

America and China are the top two trading partners in almost all countries outside the rich billion.

America is saying to the those countries: “We want to buy fewer of your products every year going forward. And we want you to invest billions to dollars in America so we can move jobs from your country to ours.”

China is saying to those countries: “With our growing middle class, we will buy more of your products each and every year going forward. And we are willing invest heavily in your country, even if it transfers some jobs from China to your country.”

Imagine you’re the leader of one of those countries. You know your people are turning against the US. If Donald Trump demands: “You have to choose - It’s us or China!“ What do you say? How about: “Bye-Bye, Miss American Pie.”

There is one thing worse than most of the world deciding we’re the bad guys.

It’s wondering if they’re right.