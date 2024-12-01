Arla's Additive Plan: A Threat to Traditional Dairy Farming Already Hit by New Inheritance Tax
New inheritance tax will see family farm being sold off to international inverstors and the Arla's Controversial Additive to reduce Cow's Carbon Emissions Sparks Outrage.
The End of Family Farms? UK's New Inheritance Tax Not Welcome
The UK government's recent announcement of changes to inheritance tax (IHT) has sparked widespread concern and protests among British farmers.
Under the new rules, agricultural property relief (APR), which previously offered significant tax breaks for farmers passing land to their children, wil…