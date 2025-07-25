The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
webstersmill's avatar
webstersmill
Jul 25

Such behavior while not unexpected is disappointing. Many elected officials ‘decline’ to be responsible to obey the laws under which their constituents function. Perhaps there should be orientation for the newly elected to review their responsibilities to the community at large. Or, to be brief, ‘don’t get too high for your britches’. As I have told the children, ‘your smart mouth will get you in more trouble than you bargained for’. In this case, while the officer maintained his cool, this driver’s behavior is soooo not a good example. Or, maybe, a good example of what not to be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Aeon Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture