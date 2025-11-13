Renowned astrophysicist Avi Loeb has just released new observations that challenge traditional views regarding the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, which recently passed close to the Sun. Contrary to expectations, 3I/ATLAS did not break up during its perihelion passage, maintaining its integrity as a single body.

Loeb calculates that the mass flux from these jets would require sublimation of an enormous amount of carbon dioxide ice—approximately 5 billion tons per month. The energy required for 3I/ATLAS via solar heating alone would need an absorbing surface area much larger than its observed size, especially if water ice sublimation is involved, indicating that typical cometary models may not fully explain its characteristics.

Loeb proposes an alternative hypothesis:

Technological thrusters which point their exhaust towards the Sun would accelerate away from the Sun. This post-perihelion maneuver might be employed by a spacecraft that aims to gain speed rather than slow down through the gravitational assist from the Sun.

The Angry Astronaut on YouTube also suggests the enormous jets, extending millions of kilometers, are releasing material at rates far exceeding the object’s estimated mass. This intense activity suggests either an extraordinarily large size or a phenomenon beyond natural cometary processes.

Thus, these jets might be artificial thrusters, as their speed and mass loss rates surpass what natural outgassing can produce. Intriguingly, 3I/ATLAS is traveling toward a distant star system, TYC 8241-2652-1, known for a mysterious disappearance of its planetary disk—an event still unexplained by astronomers.

Finally, for a less science-based, more fringe look at 3I/ATLAS, the controversial conspiracy theorist Stewart Swerdlow claims his sources inside the government are saying that 3I/ATLAS contains a diverse group of aliens looking to “arrive” in some fashion on December 19 (he also predicted a few days ago the government would reopen by Friday, November 14):

According to Swerdlow:

The object is sending warning messages to governments and humanity.

The purpose is to give humans a chance to make a choice : either behave peacefully and not become a threat to other civilizations or face consequences.

It represents a kind of interstellar connectivity phase, awakening Earthlings to the fact that we are not alone .

There are multiple agendas among the alien groups aboard—some want to help humans advance, others want to quarantine or even annihilate humanity.

The arrival is seen as part of a larger cosmic event linked with spiritual and physical changes on Earth (like gamma-ray bombardments, geological shifts).

