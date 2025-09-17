“Jerry” of Ben & Jerry’s just quit after their sell-out to a major conglomerate resulted in a completely predictable push to distance the brand away from radical politics. “Ben” announced on X:

After 47 years, Jerry has made the difficult decision to step down from the company we built together. I’m sharing his words as he resigns from Ben & Jerry’s. His legacy deserves to be true to our values, not silenced by @MagnumGlobal #FreeBenAndJerrys

Dear Jerry,

Immigrants do not have “rights” to come into America illegally.

You can’t support trans rights and women’s rights at the same time: They are antithetical to one another.

Please stop using the “equity” buzzword. It’s tiresome and lame.

If you actually thought that your “values” were more important than the company itself, you would have never sold it to Unilever.

You also support child mutilation in the name of gender stereotypes, so there’s that:

By the way, trans kids who are affirmed and supported still end up depressed, suicidal, and sometimes homicidal. We’re not “targeting” the kids with legislation, we are trying to protect the kids.

In the end, you aren’t as bright as you think you are.

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out…

