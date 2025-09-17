The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
April's avatar
April
4h

I used to eat way too much Ben and Jerry's ice cream, and found it very difficult to give up until their anti Israel statements poured out after the massacre of October 7. Once I found out where they stood and how they expressed themselves, I gave up the ice cream easily and have not had a bite sense. It was the best diet trick ever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Sarah Catherine Worley's avatar
Sarah Catherine Worley
4h

👏👏👏👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aeon Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture