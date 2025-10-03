In a disturbing display of uneven law enforcement, independent conservative journalist Nick Sortor was arrested by Portland Police on October 2, 2025, while filming Antifa protesters near an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon. Sortor, who was on the ground documenting the chaotic events, was charged with disorderly conduct despite his account of being targeted and assaulted by protesters just moments before his detainment.

Shockingly, during the same protest, violent protesters affiliated with Antifa were reportedly left unchecked by authorities, allowing them to continue their aggressive actions without consequence.

According to details shared by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, who spoke with Sortor after his release from custody, the journalist was getting video of protesters being maced by federal agents—footage that was embarrassing for them as they were “crying” and reacting dramatically.

Sortor says the protesters then swarmed and surrounded him, pushed him down into a flower bed, and someone threw a punch. He claims he swung back but missed, then disengaged and walked over to a group of Portland PD officers. To his shock, he was arrested by them and sat in the back of a police cruiser while officers figured out what to charge him with. Sortor also mentioned speaking to a female protester who was arrested alongside him; he talked to her in jail and confirmed she didn’t seem like the one who assaulted him.

Prior to his arrest, Sortor had enraged Antifa by putting out an American flag they were burning. Not long after this act of defiance, he was surrounded by the group and subsequently arrested. Fortunately, the USA flag was saved in the process.

This arrest isn’t an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of Portland Police Department’s troubling handling of out-of-control protests, particularly those involving Antifa.

Antifa Attack on Conservative Reporter Katie Daviscourt

In the past few days leading up to Sortor’s arrest, conservative reporter Katie Daviscourt, who works for The Post Millennial and Human Events, was viciously attacked by a female Antifa terrorist on Tuesday evening.

The assailant struck Daviscourt in the face with a flagpole, leaving her with a nasty black eye. Video footage shows Daviscourt chasing the attacker, but a Portland Police officer failed to detain the suspect, allowing the perpetrator to escape. Despite the assault occurring in plain view, the police response was widely criticized as inadequate and sluggish, with no immediate arrests. Observers and critics alike have pointed out that this failure to act swiftly not only endangers journalists but also emboldens violent groups.

The Portland Police Bureau has stated that they arrested three individuals, including Sortor, after observing fights during the protest. However, many argue that the police disproportionately targeted Sortor—a journalist simply doing his job—while turning a blind eye to the Antifa agitators instigating the violence. This selective enforcement raises serious concerns about bias within the department, suggesting a pattern where law enforcement enables or tolerates Antifa aggression while suppressing peaceful coverage and dissent. Portland has long been a hotspot for such unrest, and incidents like these fuel accusations that the PD prioritizes certain ideologies over public safety and First Amendment rights.

DHS Surging ICE Resources as a Response

In response to these escalating events, journalist Benny Johnson reported speaking with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who has been briefed on Sortor’s attack and arrest. Secretary Noem stated that DHS will surge ICE resources in Portland, emphasizing that “Antifa is a terrorist group and will NOT control our streets.”

Additionally, Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed an immediate surge of federal resources to Portland, including enhanced CBP and ICE presence. She thanked the FBI Director, Attorney General, FBI, Department of Justice, and DEA for their swift action, affirming that the violence will end under President Trump’s administration.

These events underscore a systemic issue in Portland’s policing, where accountability seems lacking, and violent extremists are given free rein. It’s time for change.

Call to Action: Demand Accountability from Portland Officials

If you’re troubled by the Portland Police Department’s apparent enabling of Antifa violence and their mishandling of these incidents, take action by contacting Portland city officials. Public pressure can drive transparency and reform. Reach out to the Mayor’s office, City Council members, or the Portland Police Bureau directly via email, phone, or their official websites. When communicating, maintain a professional and respectful tone—this approach is more likely to encourage serious consideration and constructive responses rather than dismissal.

Example Letter:

Dear [Official’s Name],

I am writing as a concerned citizen regarding recent events in Portland, including the arrest of independent journalist Nick Sortor while peacefully documenting protests, and the inadequate police response to violent attacks by Antifa members, including the assault of a female journalist.

These incidents suggest a troubling pattern of Portland Police failing to protect citizens and journalists from violence, while disproportionately targeting peaceful observers. I urge your office to investigate these matters thoroughly and ensure that law enforcement upholds the rights and safety of all Portland residents equally.

Thank you for your attention to this important issue.

Sincerely, [Your Name]

