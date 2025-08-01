A whistleblower has come forward claiming that the Obama adminisration pressured them to accept false Russia collusion findings, according to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on X:

NEW: Whistleblower reveals how they were threatened by a supervisor to go along with the Obama-directed Russia hoax “intelligence” assessment, even though they knew it was not credible or accurate. The Whistleblower refused. Yesterday we released the Whistleblower's firsthand account of what happened in the crafting of the January 2017 ICA, their yearslong efforts to expose the egregious manipulation and manufacturing of intelligence carried out at the highest levels of government and the IC (detailed in our previous releases) and how they were repeatedly ignored. Thank you to this courageous whistleblower, and others who are coming forward now, putting their own well-being on the line to defend our democratic republic, ensure the American people know the truth, and hold those responsible accountable. Read the Whistleblower's explosive story (with emails) here: https://odni.gov/files/ODNI/documents/DIG/DIG-Declassified-Whistleblower-Testimony-Obama-Subvert-President-Trump-July2025.pdf

This latest release adds to the over 100 declassified documents alleging a "treasonous conspiracy" orchestrated by the Obama administration to undermine Donald Trump's 2016 presidential victory.

The revelations point to what Gabbard describes as manufactured and politicized intelligence that laid the groundwork for the infamous Trump-Russia collusion probe—often dubbed "Russiagate." Yet, as these explosive claims ripple through political circles, mainstream media outlets have largely buried the story, while even conservative influencers seem preoccupied with viral distractions like Sydney Sweeney's latest American Eagle ad campaign.

The Core of Gabbard's Bombshell

Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman and current DNI under President Trump's second administration, claims the documents provide "overwhelming evidence" of a coordinated effort by top Obama officials. According to the declassified materials, just weeks before Trump took office in January 2017, President Barack Obama and his national security team allegedly directed actions to frame the incoming administration with baseless Russia ties. Gabbard emphasized that prior to the 2016 election, there was "no evidence showing Russia tried to directly alter vote counts," directly challenging the narrative pushed by intelligence agencies at the time.

The documents reportedly outline how intelligence was "manufactured and politicized" by high-ranking figures in the Obama administration, setting the stage for investigations that dogged Trump's first term. Critics of the original Russiagate narrative, including special counsel Robert Mueller's eventual findings of no collusion, have long argued it was a hoax. Gabbard's release appears to validate those suspicions, potentially exposing what she calls an abuse of power at the highest levels.

Mainstream Media's Deafening Silence

Despite the gravity of these allegations—which could implicate former presidents, intelligence officials, and even current Democratic figures—legacy media outlets have given the story scant attention. A review of coverage shows that networks like CBS, MSNBC, and CNN have either downplayed or outright ignored the declassification. For instance, MSNBC dismissed Gabbard's report as a "baseless" distraction.

This selective silence is particularly ironic given how these same outlets hyped the original Russiagate story for years, often without substantial evidence.

This isn't just journalistic oversight; it's a pattern of partisan filtering that erodes public trust. When powerful institutions like the media refuse to engage with evidence that challenges their worldview, it leaves Americans in the dark about threats to democracy itself.

Even Conservatives Are Distracted: The Sweeney American Eagle Ad Takes Center Stage

Adding to the frustration, the story hasn't gained enough traction even among some conservative influencers and online personalities, who might be expected to amplify such revelations. Instead, social media feeds on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube are buzzing with commentary on Sydney Sweeney's provocative American Eagle ad campaign, which features the actress in patriotic-themed outfits and has sparked debates over wokeness, marketing, and cultural symbolism.

While the ad is undoubtedly viral—garnering millions of views and endless hot takes—it's baffling that some influencers have devoted more airtime to dissecting a clothing commercial than to what could be one of the biggest political scandals of the decade.

This misprioritization highlights a broader issue in the digital age: the allure of clickbait and cultural wars often overshadows substantive news. Russiagate's latest chapter involves allegations of treason, intelligence manipulation, and potential criminality at the White House level—matters that could lead to congressional hearings or even legal action. Yet, the online right seems more energized by Sweeney's breasts than by holding accountable those who allegedly weaponized the government against a political opponent.

Why This Matters—and a Call for Accountability

Gabbard's whistleblower actions aren't just about revisiting old grudges; they're about safeguarding the republic from future abuses. If proven true, these documents could expose a deep-state operation that undermined an elected president, raising questions about the impartiality of U.S. intelligence agencies. Americans deserve transparency, not selective outrage.

As the dust settles, it's time for both media and influencers to refocus. Ignore the distractions—be they partisan media blackouts or viral ads—and demand answers. The integrity of our democracy hangs in the balance. For now, Gabbard's revelations stand as a stark reminder that truth often emerges not from the headlines we see, but from the ones we're encouraged to overlook.

