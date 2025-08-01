The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn Edwards's avatar
Lynn Edwards
Aug 1

I wouldn't say that the media is not prioritising what to cover. Using sex to sell is, unfortunately, newsworthy--and light and fun to read and cover Russiagate is going to be a long story, as in we will get much more information over time, to convince people that there is a there there and arrests are warranted. We will need plenty of Sydney Sweeney stories interspersed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Aug 2

Her looks transcend the barrier called fair

His heart and will to resist her she binds

Thinking naught but of her smile he pines

For the release of her bouncy blonde hair

Her leaving his small realm he could not bear

Like the silky long curls her finger winds

He's limp, all for that beauty that blinds

From all else yet at her helpless he'd stare.

.

While seeing the shallows though not the signs

Showing more than a pretty visual layer

Whether the twain may too meet with their minds,

Hearts will share their most secrets should they dare

Feelings far further than vague dating lines

To know eternity their souls shall share.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aeon Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture