Bondi Actually Arrests Agitators
Anti-ICE crew that held a church virtually hostage violated FACE Act.
Alert! Alert! Bondi has achieved arrest velocity!
Several anti-ICE protestors have been arrested for harassing churchgoers in a stupid stunt that disrupted a church service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, terrifying several children in attendance. The FACE Act, a federal statute, specifically prohibits obstructing or blocking the exercise of religion at a house of worship.
Don Lemon, known as a CNN hack, also participated in the church riot but has not bee arrested (yet) as of this writing.
A clue to “protestors”: Don’t be such jerks. You’re not winning any friends this way.
Great news! She should throw in domestic terrorism while she's at it. Don Lemon also knew this was about to happen and instead of trying to talk sense into these people, he followed them and should be charged as an accomplice.