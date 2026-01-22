Alert! Alert! Bondi has achieved arrest velocity!

Several anti-ICE protestors have been arrested for harassing churchgoers in a stupid stunt that disrupted a church service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, terrifying several children in attendance. The FACE Act, a federal statute, specifically prohibits obstructing or blocking the exercise of religion at a house of worship.

Don Lemon, known as a CNN hack, also participated in the church riot but has not bee arrested (yet) as of this writing.

A clue to “protestors”: Don’t be such jerks. You’re not winning any friends this way.

Share

DONATE TO AEON