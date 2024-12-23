Boy Claiming to Be Girl Fondles Himself in Locker Room; School Punishes the Girls Instead
The Wisconsin youth also allegedly threatened to shoot the school up, but the Westosha Central High School administrators have downplayed concerns.
Parents of female students at Westosha Central High School are expressing outrage over allegations involving a male student using the girls’ locker room in a now viral story.
According to reports shared with the Kenosha County Eye, a boy who identifies as female has been changing in the girls’ locker ro…