What is more alarming? That Jimmy Kimmel lied and falsely claimed Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson was on the right, despite irrefutable evidence that he had been indoctrinated by left-wing ideology? Or that people in the audience actually believe this?

There is now a grassroots effort to get Kimmel fired, and the FCC is investigating ABC over the false lies. Benny Johnson reports that the FCC Chairman says there is a “strong case” against Kimmel, ABC, and their parent company Disney for spreading politically motivated disinformation:

"This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney. We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead." "They have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest." "There are calls for Kimmel to be fired. I think you could certainly see a path forward for suspension over this." "The FCC could make a strong argument that this is sort of an intentional effort to mislead the American people about a very core fundamental fact, a very important matter." "Disney needs to see some change here, but the individual licensed stations that are taking their content, it's time for them to step up and say this, you know, garbage to the extent that that's what comes down the pipe in the future isn't something that we think serves the needs of our local communities. But, but this sort of status quo is obviously not, not acceptable where we are." https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1968359685045838041

Users on X are spreading lists of Kimmel’s sponsors with calls to contact the companies to pull their advertising or face a boycott:

DONATE

Share

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.