The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
2h

Kimmel is an odious arsehole, who deserves every bad thing that happens.

Same as Colbert, Oliver, Madcow, etc.

Maher occasionally has moments of sanity, so maybe just a regular mental health check for him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PSW's avatar
PSW
2h

Part of me agrees with this, but the more Libertarian part says, Hell, just let these assholes continue to show how stupid they are. Problem is, people believe them and don't go looking for the right answers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Aeon Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture