The California legislature has passed a bill criminally penalizing ICE agents, or any law enforcement officers for that matter, from wearing masks during duty. The bill is pending Newsom’s likely signature.

There is no other point to this bill than to enable the targeting of ICE agents and their families. It is a clear, unequivocal call to violence against law enforcement officers, fomented by radical talking points claiming that enforcing our immigration laws and securing our border is “fascism.”

It is this same institutionalized insanity - this foam-at-the-mouth hatred against law and order - that radicalized Tyler Robinson to kill Charlie Kirk.

The California Democrats have made it crystal clear that they want their constituents to literally target, hurt, and kill ICE agents.

There is no other way to interpret the purpose of such a bill. Left-wing activists have already targeted ICE agents and their children. Yes, their children. No mature adult who cares about kids would sign off on this bill. The fact that this passed shows that California Democrats have collectively lost their minds and their consciences.

The irony - or “method to the madness” here - is that the Democrats were the ones pushing for masking during the pandemic. My opinion is that the real purpose of mask mandates was to make masks mainstream and give aggressive protestors cover in daylight, as is seen in videos of scuffles with ICE officers.

The reality is that, judging from the photos and videos I’ve seen, ICE officers are far less likely to be masked up in the first place, compared to the vicious and often violent protestors who are actively interfering with law enforcement…some attempting to take ICE down literally.

ICE officers are surrounded and harassed by protestors in Chicago

What’s been made clear in the Democrat’s response to Tyler Robinson’s assassination of Charlie Kirk: The left is doubling down.

In clearly coordinated social media effort, the left is lamely trying to claim Robinson was a far-right “groyper” instead of the radicalized leftist his family claimed he had become. This is not an accident, but a coordinated tactic to further dehumanize conservatives and falsely paint all political violence as conservative.

Meanwhile, the real violence coming from the left, as we have continually seen with anti-ICE protestors, is waved off or excused.

This bill from the Democrats is clearly designed to send a message to ICE agents: We see you, and we will find you.

If - or more likely, when - a deranged progressive takes out an ICE agent in the future, the left will circle the wagons, ignore the story, downplay it, and/or falsely blame a “groyper” for the violence.

It is clear from this bill that Democrats not only advocate for violence, they want violence, especially going into midterms.

As much as freedom-loving people tend to hate masks, law enforcement should have the right to mask up for their protection and that of their families. Furthermore, gas masks are required when crowd quelling measures such as tear gas are used.

In short, Democrats want ICE officers hurt and killed.

