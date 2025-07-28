Christian Singer Faces Bans and Antifa Disruptions in Canada Amid Rising Anti-Christian Persecution

U.S.-based Christian musician, Sean Feucht, has faced significant backlash during his "Revive in 25" Let Us Worship tour across Canada, with multiple cities revoking his performance permits and a Montreal church fined for hosting him. The situation escalated when Antifa protesters disrupted a worship event at Église MR in Montreal, throwing smoke bombs and prompting accusations of anti-Christian mob violence and state suppression.

Feucht, known for his outspoken conservative Christian views and ties to the MAGA movement, had permits for outdoor concerts revoked in Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, Quebec City, Gatineau, and Vaughan, with authorities citing public safety concerns due to planned protests.

In Montreal, the city attempted to block Feucht’s performance at Église MR, a Spanish-language evangelical church, claiming it lacked the necessary permits and that the event contradicted the city’s values of “inclusion, solidarity, and respect.” Despite the warning, the church proceeded with the concert, leading to a $2,500 fine from the City of Montreal.

On the evening of July 25, 2025, Feucht performed at Église MR under heavy police presence as protesters, including Antifa members and others described as “keffiyeh-wearing anti-Christian rockers,” gathered outside. The situation turned volatile when two smoke bombs were thrown inside the church, one narrowly missing Feucht as he stood at the altar. Montreal police arrested a 38-year-old man for obstructing an officer but made no arrests related to the smoke bomb incident, raising concerns about law enforcement’s response.

Feucht and his supporters have decried the cancellations and disruptions as “blatant Christian persecution,” accusing Canadian authorities of targeting him for his faith and political views. Feucht posted on X:

Let me get this right Montréal:



1) You canceled our permit for a peaceful outdoor worship gather for no reason.

2) You threatened a CHURCH on private property to not have church.

3) You send a battalion of police to intimidate us.

4) Antifa throws 2 smoke bombs at my head inside the church - you do nothing!

5) Now you want fine the church for doing what the church does - WORSHIP.



Every Canadian should be embarrassed/concerned with this. No bigger scandal in Canada. https://x.com/seanfeucht/status/1949105947483250797

He further claimed that if he had expressed progressive views, “the government wouldn’t have said a word.”

The incident in Montreal follows a pattern of disruptions targeting Christian events. In May 2025, a Christian worship rally organized by Mayday USA in Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park was met with violence from Antifa and other counter-protesters, resulting in 23 arrests and an FBI investigation into potential violations of religious freedom.

Organizers reported attacks on attendees, including a knife threat against a 17-year-old and harassment of families. Seattle’s mayor faced criticism for blaming the Christian group, labeling the event as “far-right.”

Critics argue that these incidents reflect a growing trend of anti-Christian sentiment and state overreach in Western nations. Posts on X have echoed this sentiment, with users describing Canada’s actions as “tyranny and censorship” and expressing alarm at the lack of repercussions for Antifa’s actions. One user stated, “Every Canadian should be embarrassed/concerned with this. No bigger scandal in Canada.”

However, opponents of Feucht, including advocacy groups like Pride P.E.I., argue that his performances pose a risk to so-called “marginalized” communities due to his views against the LGBTQ+ community, abortion rights, and “gender ideology.” Cameron Cassidy, executive director of Pride P.E.I., praised the cancellation of Feucht’s Charlottetown event, stating it showed “respect for the queer community.” Montreal officials similarly justified their actions, with a spokesperson for Mayor Valérie Plante emphasizing that “hateful and discriminatory speech is not acceptable.”

The controversy has sparked a broader debate about freedom of expression and religion in Canada. James Turk, director of the Centre for Free Expression at Toronto Metropolitan University, warned that revoking permits based on subjective objections raises red flags for free speech. “We have an absolute obligation to ensure people are physically safe, but silencing someone because their views are deemed hateful is not justified,” Turk said.

Conversely, Matthew Taylor, a scholar of Christian movements, noted that Feucht’s provocative approach often invites backlash, which he then frames as persecution to rally his base.Feucht remains defiant, vowing to continue his tour with upcoming performances in Western Canada. “The greater the resistance, the greater the breakthrough,” he posted on social media, announcing plans for events in Ottawa and Toronto.

Supporters, including pastors like Byron and Amanda of Église MR, have been praised for standing firm against pressure to cancel. Feucht also claimed that senior White House officials are monitoring the situation, though no official U.S. government response has been confirmed.

The real question here is why municipalities are allowing the terrorist organization Antifa free reign to block Christian events. If an Antifa counter-protest is organized, that counter-protest should banned, not the original event. Thus, it appears that left-wing ideologies are using Antifa as shields to shut down Christian speech they don't like.

This disturbing trend of Christian persecution will only get worse if it is not resisted strongly and peacefully. Sean Feucht wrote on X:

I’ve led worship and preached in Africa, the Middle East and all across the world in 2025. The most intense persecution was not in Iraq or Turkey - but CANADA! Didn’t have that on my bingo card. https://x.com/seanfeucht/status/1949279802114154805

