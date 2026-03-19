What on earth is Matt Walsh doing speaking at an event today with Candace Owens and Carrie Prejean Boller, both antisemitic influencers pretending to be “true” Catholics? Carrie Prejean Boller was finally kicked out of Trump’s White House for her anti-Israel screeds…so are we surprised to see the recently departed Joe Kent also on this roster?

Here is Carrie Prejean Boller meeting with Palestinians and sounding suspiciously like a leftist:

Met with some amazing Palestinian’s this morning. Our work has just begun. Let us continue to pray for a free Palestine and free America from Christian Zionism.

There is nothing wrong with trying to help Palestinians, but when you frame it as an existential battle against Israel, you are not MAGA but an antisemitic Islamist.

There is some evidence that this new breed of Candace Catholicism is a Russian op to destabilize the U.S. by destroying the MAGA movement….

So here’s the TLDR:

A new breed of “true” Catholics of “Trad Catholics” have popped up. Not all of them are antisemitic/anti-Israel. If you like Traditional Latin Mass and are skeptical of woke popes, I’m not talking about you.

But if call yourself a “Catholic” and use that as a reason to claim that Israel is run by Satanic pedophiles, and you spend your day spouting antisemitic conspiracy theories on X all day…you are what I will call a “Candace Catholic.”

Rigid, unforgiving Christians who betray Christ with their very being is nothing new. We all know Christians in Name Only who claim to follow Christ but just peddle hate.

But the new Candace Catholics are a weird bunch. They want all the pomp and circumstance of the Catholic Church, while denying the Pope and hating on Israel. They are more form over substance - meaning, they are all fire and brimstone and hatred towards Jews - and none of the love that Jesus preaches.

I call them “Islamists in drag” because they basically act like unforgiving fundamentalist Islamists. Candace Catholics are engaged in an unholy war against Israel right now. They are basically Islam in Catholic dressing.

There is a certain kind of person who is susceptible to this. I call them Strict Sheeple.

Strict Sheeple need structure.

Strict Sheeple need an enemy to hate.

Strict Sheeple are rules focused, not character focused.

The rigid brand of Candace Catholicism did not originate with Candace, although she popularized it.

The first influencer that I know of who spouted a creepy, authoritarian version of Catholicism was Ann Barnhardt, who became known around the 2008 financial collapse for her monetary commentary (she was a commodities trader)…and then she burned a Quran in a viral video, allegedly lost her job and her home, and ended up living in an RV and working as a maid to pay bills.

Barnhardt was heavily focused on Islam and the threat from the “mudslimes” as she called them…but lately she’s shifted her ire to Israel as the greater threat:

Chabad Lubavitch is an evil Jewish cult bent on global domination- not just The Holy Land, or “Greater Israel”. No, they want total world domination and control, including Noahide Law, which means outlawing Christianity and making criticism of Jews a capital crime.

Weird. Barnhardt spent years warning people about the impending hostile takeover of the West by Islam, and now this antisemitic tripe is what she’s posting?

So what is going on when the literal prototypical Candace Catholic flips from fighting Islam to fighting Israel?

No, this is NOT organic!

I am not saying all of these influencers are being paid under the table. But some certainly are and then others are following like the Strict Sheep they are.

I am not a Catholic, but the Catholic Church needs to get in front of this and excommunicate anyone who claims to represent the church while spreading vicious antisemitic conspiracy theories. These “Catholics” are not Catholics but professional instigators.

Let’s not forget the fiery “traditional Catholic” Church Militant website, whose founder Michael Voris had to resign after sending shirtless pics of himself to male staffers…and then the website closed completely following a defamation lawsuit.

How much of this has been a psy-op from the get-go?

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