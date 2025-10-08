Note: I posted yesterday about the CCP potentially funding radical left-wing groups that possibly radicalized Charlie Kirk’s killer before reviewing Candace Owen’s release of Charlie Kirk’s text messages. Yesterday’s analysis still stands, and I encourage you to read it, if you haven’t already.

Candace Owens has to be the single most toxic person in American politics right now, bar none.

Her little tribe of antisemites is gloating right now, because they stupidly believe that her release of a few texts from Charlie Kirk somehow “proves” that “Israel did it!”

In a short text exchange, Charlie Kirk, a big proponent of free speech, expresses frustration with some rich Jewish donors, who, for obvious reasons, don’t want their money to platform anti-Israel conspiracy theorists like Tucker Carlson.

This sounds to me like an upset guy who is venting, and I’m not even mildly convinced this is some sort of “smoking gun” proving that Charlie was going to suddenly turn and become an anti-Israel idiot like Candace has become.

Unfortunately, the TPUSA people did a pretty terrible job explaining this, because soundbites are everything on social media. Basically, according to them, Charlie was frustrated but NOT 100% anti-Israel despite his concerns:

The message, by the way, had been handed to law enforcement, and apparently someone in law enforcement leaked it to Candace Owens, which is a bit concerning. (By the way, Candace, if bad actors control all the law enforcement involved in the case, how/why did you get access to this in the first place?)

Be that as it may, we already have a real killer, a motive, and a confession. The killer was angry at Charlie for criticizing the trans movement, because his lover was trans.

Israel did not do it. Israel had nothing to do with Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Other than a bunch of idiotic, made-up technobabble (see analysis here), we have ZERO evidence of any Israeli or Mossad involvement in Kirk’s death. None. Zero. Nada.

By the way, that Charlie might have intended to say something bad about Israel publicly is NOT the same thing as actual evidence that Israel killed him.

The problem is, Candance Owens and her tribe of Antisemitic Underpants Gnomes have zero capacity for logic.

The underpants gnomes were a joke on South Park: Small gnomes that stole underwear in the middle of the night, for the purposes of “PROFIT!” Except - they had no Phase 2 in between Phase 1 and Phase 3 of their plan.

And this is essentially Candance Owens terrible argument that Israel did it, which basically applies to all of her Israel analysis:

Phase 1: Something Bad Happens

Phase 2: We Don’t Know How and Have No Evidence

Phase 3: Israel Did It!

In Candace’s case, we’ll insert her assertion that Charlie Kirk’s private musings somehow made their way to Bibi’s desk:

Phase 1: Charlie Kirk Privately Expresses Frustrations With Losing Big Jewish Donors

Phase 2: We Don’t Know How and Have No Evidence

Phase 3: Israel Did It!

Is this fueled by antisemitism? Absolutely. Here’s just one small example of someone defending Candace’s take:

Imagine being so low IQ to believe any of that BS. Everyone know that Israel is trying to destroy the world to bring their “Messiah”. They are the destructors and are using their technology to do so.

“Everyone know” - no, I have no idea what you are going on about here. Crazy.

The Antisemitic Underpants Gnomes (or AUG for short) see “The Joos” hiding under every rock and bush. They jump to the conclusion that all things bad happening in the world trace back to Israel. They give Israel enormous power, almost as if they were Greek Gods capable of controlling the entire planet, from the weather to the latest fashion trends.

Much of this is driven be resentment and jealousy, because Jewish culture is such that Jews are hugely successful as a group despite their oppression. This is not racial superiority but a mindset, which every single one of you can benefit from if you did a little studying of the culture.

In the case of Charlie Kirk, we are basically being told by Candace Owens that everyone in Kash Patel’s FBI is lying, along with local law enforcement, people who were there with Charlie, the doctors who treated the bullet wound, and Tyler Robinson’s own parents.

We are then to make a massive leap of logic to buy into the idea that the Jewish donors found out that Charlie was upset, and they rang their Jewish bat phone to get Bibi on the line…imaginary conversation below:

Sheldon Goldbergschmidt: Bibi! It’s Sheldon, your favorite mega-donor from the shadowy Zionist cabal! Code red—Charlie Kirk’s gone off-script! Leaked texts say he’s whining about our “bullying” shekels and ditching the pro-Israel parade. He’s onto us! We gotta nip this in the bud before he exposes the whole matzah matrix!

Benjamin Netanyahu (Bibi): Ah, Sheldon, my eternal benefactor! The Jewish Bat Phone never sleeps. So, this loudmouth podcaster thinks he can bite the hand that funds his Turning Point toys? Insolent goy! I’ll summon the Mossad wizards—poof, one “accidental” event in Utah, and problem solved. It’ll look like a liberal lone wolf, not our elite squad of invisible dreidel assassins. Consider him history—mazel tov!

Sheldon Goldbergschmidt: Brilliant, Bibi! You’re the puppet master supreme. Send the bill to my offshore account—global domination ain’t cheap!

Bibi: Done. Shalom, and remember: loose lips sink ships... or podcasters.

C’mon. Don’t be so gullible.

Believing Israel Did It! would mean that Israel emotionally reacts to every possible critic. The theory also bizarrely posits that Israel is in control of EVERYONE involved in Charlie Kirk’s death, which is just nonsensical.

Did Candace’s followers vote for Trump or not? The FBI is being purged of the bad actors. James Comey was just arrested. This doesn’t mean that the entire FBI is now love and light, but it simply does not follow that the entire FBI is under Bibi’s thumb.

Never mind logic and reason. Here is the nursery rhyme that gets repeated stupidly by the AUG everywhere:

Israel had the means, motive, and opportunity to do it.

This gets said over and over, and for some people the cotton candy phrase embeds in their brain like a mental tapeworm.

But it doesn’t prove anything. Also, I don’t think Israel actually had a motive. As I’ve written before, Israel likely wargames out any and all actions, especially political assassinations. You think they wouldn’t predict a massive finger pointing to them if Charlie Kirk was assassinated?

If Israel really did feel the need to silence Kirk, they could have smeared him and destroyed his reputation, or just quietly poisoned him. It makes no sense for Israel to publicly assassinate someone and then leave so-called “holes” in the story for people to poke at.

But I don’t think Israel needed to silence Charlie Kirk. Still, the AUG argument is that Charlie Kirk was sooo popular with the young ones, he would threaten Israel’s ability to get support in the US…especially money…if Kirk turned on Israel.

Excuse me, Jewish groups don’t want little bits of money from poor college students. They need old, RICH donors.

Here’s the other thing: Frankly, I don’t think Israel is doing enough to help their reputation during the whole Gaza onslaught. It’s almost like they don’t give a shit what people think about them.

If Israel did care, why aren’t they spending money on advertising or bot farms? It seems Israel has decided it doesn’t need to press for more support, for whatever the reason. So why bother to kill Kirk when Israel can’t be bothered to buy a PR team?

Israel lets Candace Owens spout her poison…they have no problem with the Cenks of the world or Tucker Carlson. Israel simply does not have any record of assassinating their American critics. If anything, Israel just lets them spiral out of control, which just makes the rest of us less sympathetic to any Israel criticism. Maybe Israel feels the best way to shine a light on antisemitism is to let it expose itself.

I’m certainly so tired of the rabid antisemitism that I don’t want to hear any criticism of Israel right now, no matter how valid. Talk to me about African Christian genocide first, OK?

In reality, the trend that is far more threatening to Israel is the left’s love of Palestine, which is what is really capturing college youth’s hearts and minds, not Charlie Kirk, who only influenced a few comparatively.

But, let’s just say for argument’s sake that Israel DID consider getting rid of Charlie Kirk. That does NOT mean that other people also didn’t want him dead!

And that’s where the antisemitism really shows its ugly face. In the antisemite’s world, EVERYTHING BAD THAT HAPPENS MUST BE ISRAEL. It can’t possibly be that Charlie Kirk may have wavered on his Israel support, but a trans lover killed him over his LGBTQ+ views.

It can BOTH be true that Kirk might have upset some Jewish donors, and he also upset radical queer activists.

Antisemitic glasses, however, will ignore the radical queer activists as not having any agency of their own.

This growing and cancerous antisemitism among the Woke Right threatens to destroy all the good that MAGA has done to rid us of toxic woke culture and identity politics. Blaming Israel for everything is woke identity politics on steroids.

Make no mistake, the Antisemitic Underpants Gnomes are just another form of Woke, just as “butthurt” and defensive, reactive, and prone to emotional backlashes, as opposed to common sense:

“We just want to ask questions! You are telling us we can’t ask questions!”

Quit whining! Sure, you can ask questions, but when they are dumb, Jew-obsessed questions, expect the rest of us to call you out on your hatred and stupidity.

These people have a form of oppositional defiant disorder. They can’t accept any sort of official proclamation, from anyone, even their own supposed side.

Here’s one AUG guy arguing about Kirk on X:

Even before Tyler Robinson was named as a suspect, MSM and social media were up to their eyeballs in people saying “The Left” did it or “Democrats” did it, based on their ideological differences with Kirk. The difference is that Kirk’s opinions on 101 other issues didn’t change.

Once again, I’m still not convinced that Kirk had decided to publicly go anti-Israel. But if he had, so what? It still doesn’t logically follow that Israel killed him. Note how this guy puts “The Left” and “Democrats” in quotes, like the rest of us are crazy for considering that Occam’s Razor is, in fact, the truth.

More importantly: See how reactive this guy is? If social media said “The Left” did it, then he needs to automatically and reflexively counteract that. By the way, the MSM did not actually admit that a leftist did it for a while, so he’s even wrong about this.

(2) And virtually none of the major voices drawing our attention to Israel-related elements of this is claiming Israel “decided to murder him and turn{ed} that conclusion into a foregone fact.” That’s strawmanning to defend strawmanning. Circular reasoning to validate a smear.

Just give it up! You’re all saying it without saying it. And some of you are outright saying Israel did it, so please don’t try to gaslight the rest of us. We hear your antisemitism loud and clear.

Let me be clear, by the way, that I’m not saying no-one can ever criticize Israel. Expressing concerns that Israel may be responding in a heavy-handed way in Gaza, while supporting Israel’s right to exist, is legit criticism. Saying that Israel is behind all the bad things in the world is antisemitism.

(3) They ARE saying (a) many elements of the usual “One Nut Acting Alone” narrative don’t align with certain established facts, and (b) various proven facts suggest that powerful pro-Israel persons or groups had motive, means & opportunity, and this should be fully investigated.

First of all, there are ZERO “proven facts” that “powerful pro-Israel persons or groups had motive, means & opportunity.” And we have a shooter who has confessed to the killing to his own parents. And that’s already not good enough for you underpants people! We have Rep. Luna sharing that CCP ties are being investigated. We have literal receipts of queer militias training in Cuba with likely CCP backing. That’s STILL not good enough for you little gnomes!

The only investigation that will please AUGs is an investigation that implicates Israel. Nothing else will be acknowledged by them…they’ll all make up reasons to deny it.

The Leviathan

In Christian deliverance circles, the spirit of Leviathan is a devouring, angry demon that thrives on pride, control, and manipulation. It foments chaos by creating division and strife.

The Woke Right mirror the Woke Left because both are ultimately about identity and grievance politics. Both are driven by Leviathan.

For example, the Woke Left elevates blacks as victims with Black Lives Matter. Some (not all) of the Woke Right elevates whites as victims with White Lives Matter (not All Lives Matter).

The Woke Right Both the Woke Left and Woke Right are driven by irrational emotion, not logic.

Both the Woke Left and Woke Right are thin-skinned and claim that any criticism of their beliefs, theories, or tactics is “proof” that they are right, because somehow our calling them out on their BS is us being wrong, not them.

And both the Woke Left and Woke Right are obsessed with Israel as the source of all evil, ignoring repressive regimes such as China (who runs reeducation camps for Muslims), North Korea (a total authoritarian hellhole), and Iran (who regularly kill Iranian political dissidents). Genocide of Nigerian Christians? Can’t easily pin that on Israel, so it’s ignored.

Ironically, it may be the CCP who has been fomenting this antisemitism on both sides, via TikTok and other social media manipulations.

Whether it’s CCP influence or just garden variety stupidity, I want no part of it. As others have said online, I am with the faction that wants NOTHING TO DO with the Antisemitic Underpants Gnomes.

One person wrote:

We’ll lose the culture over this stupidity. I’m learning that conservatives are possibly dumber than I’ve given us credit for.

And another:

We’re going to campaign hard to remove these nutjobs from politics. The schizo/woke right needs to be purged.

By purge, he doesn’t mean killed. But marginalized. Not put out as “leaders” anymore. But this will be tough, as long as people fall for Candace’s martyr act.

Candace Owens, possessed by the spirit of Leviathan, is now the proud torch bearer for the Antisemitic Underpants Gnomes faction of the Woke Right. Soon enough, I expect her to denounce conservatism entirely, and spiral down into an even deeper rabbit hole of crazy.

Leviathan tends to consume that which it possesses…unless she repents of her pride, Candace is likely to go down in virtual flames of her own doing.

But she’s already done the damage. Any unity conservatives (and moderates) might have had following Kirk’s assassination has been utterly destroyed.

Congrats. What was the goal here, anyway?

