Around 1 pm on Tuesday, Hurricane Melissa bulldozed into Jamaica as a Category 5 with 185 MPH peak sustained winds. The pressure level was quite low at 892 MB. With a well-formed eye and a massive spread, Melissa is now one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded to hit land, tying for first place in Atlantic storms.

After Melissa strikes Jamaica, it will be headed to hit Cuba as a Cat 4 or 5.

Your prayers and energetic support for Jamaicans are critical right now as the humanitarian crisis is only beginning.

