In another desperate move by the entrenched bureaucracy to defy President Trump, Susan Monarez, the recently confirmed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is refusing to step down after being fired. From her lawyer’s post on X, which is filled with negative comments:

Monarez, who assumed the role following a narrow Senate confirmation in July, reportedly refused to resign despite direct orders, citing her alleged commitment to “evidence-based science” amid sweeping agency reforms pushed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The firing comes as part of broader efforts to overhaul the CDC, including proposed layoffs and the elimination of programs tracking gun violence, smoking, and chronic diseases—issues Monarez notably sidestepped during her confirmation hearing.

White House sources describe her stance as insubordinate, fitting an increasingly alarming pattern of corrupt bureaucrats defying presidential directives. This mirrors recent clashes with other holdovers from previous administrations, such as intelligence officials resisting declassification orders and environmental regulators blocking deregulation efforts.

Monarez, praised by some for her steady leadership in rebuilding the CDC post-COVID, has faced criticism for prioritizing institutional interests over administration goals. Her refusal aligns with growing scrutiny of agency leaders perceived as influenced by external lobbies, amid Big Pharma’s reported panic over Kennedy’s policy shifts.

Notably, Monarez is not a medical doctor; she holds a PhD in microbiology and immunology and has built her career on scientific and administrative expertise rather than clinical practice.

Big Pharma Ties

While no direct financial links have been publicly disclosed, critics have pointed to potential indirect influences and connections that suggest deeper industry entanglements:

Supports Childhood Covid Vaccines: Monarez worked to keep covid vaccines on the already overpacked childhood vaccine schedule [zerohedge.com].

Senate Support from Pharma-Backed Lawmakers : During her confirmation, Monarez received backing from senators allegedly influenced by pharmaceutical donations, who opposed reforms that could disrupt industry interests [x22report.com].

Policy Alignment with Industry Norms : Her avoidance of questions on CDC program cuts during hearings has been interpreted as protecting status-quo programs that benefit Big Pharma through data collection and disease tracking initiatives [union-bulletin.com].

Rare Non-Medical Doctor to Head CDC : Monarez is the CDC director in over decades without a medical degree [mabumbe.com].

Past Advisory Roles : Monarez has served on advisory panels for health policy groups funded in part by pharmaceutical giants, potentially shaping her views on vaccine and drug approval processes.

Collaborations with Pharma-Funded Research : Throughout her career, she has co-authored studies and reports supported by grants from organizations with Big Pharma ties, focusing on public health initiatives that align with industry priorities like chronic disease management.

Revolving Door Concerns : Similar to cases like Patrizia Cavazzoni’s move from FDA to Pfizer, critics speculate Monarez’s post-CDC career could involve lucrative positions in pharma, given her regulatory experience and network.

Gates Foundation Ties: Last but not least, Monarez has deep ties to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation [zerohedge.com].

Monarez marks yet another high-profile health bureaucrat to openly defy firing orders despite mounting corruption concerns, following USDA Inspector General Phyllis Fong, who had to be escorted from her office by security after refusing to leave amid Trump’s mass dismissal of 17 inspectors general in January.

Journalist Josh Walkos wrote an extensive thread about Monarez’s industry ties on X in June, stating:

This isn’t just about one woman. It’s about the transformation of public health into an arm of the Military -industrial-complex. Through ARPA-H, BARDA, and now CDC, the biomedical state is fusing with the national security state. And they just promoted one of their own to one of the highest positions in the land. The convergence of her extensive industry coordination experience, her role in these agencies that explicitly partner with pharmaceutical companies, and her diplomatic approach to potentially controversial health policies creates a constellation of potential conflicts that merit careful scrutiny as she assumes leadership of the nation's premier public health agency. Whose interests will she serve? Because her record says:

Not yours.

Not mine.

Not public health’s. But biotech, pharma, and the architect’s that built this machine. But you’re not supposed to know that.

Monarez’s defiance is part of a larger, alarming pattern of resistance by federal officials, including an administrative judge urging colleagues to “resist” Trump’s mandates, with FBI leaders ousted for opposing Jan. 6-related demands for transparency.

A notable example includes former FDA officials like Patrizia Cavazzoni, who led the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research until her departure in January 2025, only to join Pfizer as chief medical officer shortly after, raising concerns about revolving doors between regulators and Big Pharma.

Adding to this trend is the recent case of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, whom Trump fired this past week over allegations of mortgage fraud involving falsified documents for properties in Michigan and Atlanta. She is also claiming that she can remain in power and has filed a lawsuit against Trump.

Critics label these resisters as hypocrites, noting that many of the same bureaucratic circles aggressively pursued and jailed January 6 protestors on charges of sedition and insurrection, yet now engage in their own forms of institutional rebellion against executive authority.

