Kat Bro
15h

There were ICE protesters in my tiny blue area this afternoon with signs like "They’re kidnapping our neighbors!". I saw mostly 60ish white folks who are probably all up to date on their medically advised treatments. Idk what the F is happening but they are clearly clueless. Maybe they're trying to relive the 70's? 🤷‍♀️ This area is NOT like downtown Chicago.

Neural Foundry
1h

This situation in Chicago is really alarming and shows how quickly rhetoric can turn into real violence. Attacking officers during raids not only puts lives at risk but also undermines any constructve debate about immigration policy. It's important to call out incitement on social platforms before things escalte like this. We need to find ways to address grievances without resorting to aggression. Hoping communities and authorities work together to deescalate tensions and keep everyone safe.

