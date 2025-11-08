In September, the X account Reddit Lies warned people about Redditors advocating for the shooting of ICE officers. Screenshots below:

So is it any surprise ICE agents are being shot at?

Tensions boiled over in Chicago’s immigrant-heavy neighborhoods today as federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducting raids came under fire from unknown assailants, marking the latest flashpoint in the city’s escalating clashes with federal immigration enforcement.

The incident unfolded around midday during “Operation Midway Blitz,” a sweeping deportation effort that has drawn widespread protests and legal challenges in recent weeks. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), shots rang out near a group of ICE officers and Border Patrol agents on the city’s Southwest Side, prompting a chaotic manhunt. No agents were injured, but the attack heightened fears of escalating violence amid President Trump’s push to expand deportations.

Eyewitnesses described hearing multiple gunshots near busy intersections, with federal agents taking cover behind armored vehicles. Local media reported that the gunfire appeared targeted, possibly originating from a passing vehicle in a drive-by style assault. “These are brave men and women risking their lives to enforce the law, and now they’re being hunted like this,” DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “The assaults on ICE personnel have surged 1,000% under this administration’s policies—enough is enough.”

The shooting comes just days after a federal judge issued a sweeping injunction restricting ICE’s use of force in Chicago operations, citing evidence that agents had misrepresented threats during prior encounters.

Critics, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, have accused the Trump administration of inflaming tensions by ignoring local sanctuary city laws. Pritzker reiterated today that “Illinois follows the Constitution,” but conservative voices on social media swiftly blamed Democratic rhetoric for inciting the attack. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) decried the incident as “Democrat-fueled chaos,” with one user stating, “This is on Democrats and their constant barrage of hate towards ICE!”

Chicago Police Department (CPD) swiftly locked down several blocks, including areas in Little Village and Brighton Park—hotspots for recent ICE activity. A multi-agency task force, including the FBI, is now leading the investigation, with tips flooding in via a dedicated hotline. Authorities have offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the shooter’s arrest.

This event echoes a string of violent confrontations involving ICE this fall, including a deadly sniper attack on a Dallas facility in September that killed one detainee and wounded two others.

