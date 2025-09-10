BREAKING - Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk has apparently been hospitalized, condition unknown but likely critical, after being shot in the neck at a Utah Valley University event.

UPDATE: Unconfirmed sources are saying that Kirk has unfortunately died, though this is not confirmed yet. (See below for our first update with video of the shooting.) —> NOW CONFIRMED (4:18 PM EST): Steve Lookner reports that Charlie Kirk has been confirmed dead.

As reported here yesterday, Van Jones was on CNN a few days ago labeling Kirk a race and hate monger in relation to the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte:

“For Charlie Kirk to say, we know he did it because she's white, when there's no evidence of that. It’s just pure race mongering, hate mongering. It’s wrong,” Jones said.

A video of a bald white man being arrested was posted on X (update: this is not the killer, who is currently at large):

Many are speculating that the shooter is a “leftist boomer” and while a name is being floated around, we don’t have confirmation on the identity or motive yet. UPDATE: Steve Lookner is reporting that the person taken into custody was not actually the shooter per NY Times. SHOOTER MAY BE STILL AWOL!

Meanwhile, the killer of Iryna Zarutska claims the government put machines in his body and made him stab her, which is either indicative of psychosis or a really bizarre conspiracy.

UPDATE:

A graphic video now being shown on X depicts Kirk at the moment he was shot - his head was thrown back and large amounts of blood gushed from his neck. Commenters are saying they do not see how he could have survived this. You can view the video here - WARNING, VERY GRAPHIC. Here is another video from the opposite angle.

Pray for Kirk and his family.

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.

DONATE

Share