What is the true driving force behind the persistent Charlie Kirk conspiracies? The truth? Greed? Stupidity? Or a darker, more insidious disinformation campaign?

So this morning, a friend sent me a new Charlie Kirk conspiracy theory video from the Redacted show that claims it has the definitive “prove me wrong” theory debunking the original Charlie Kirk shooting findings.

I’m not going to embed this show because I don’t want to reward this stuff - go look it up yourself if you are curious. Sufficed to say, I am not a fan of Redacted, because the few small clips I’ve seen in the past rubbed me the wrong way. I got the impression they were mainstream liberals, although they supposedly claim to be nonpartisan or something. Wasn’t the woman on MSNBC? I don’t trust them.

But why are they still pushing these debunked Charlie Kirk conspiracy theories? Oh, they claim their guest has “new evidence.”

Just stop right there.

Let me frame the rest of this article with the following logical framework:

The ENTIRE case for every single Charlie Kirk conspiracy has been a foundational logical fallacy: that the official story just doesn’t “make sense” because it was allegedly “impossible.” WRONG. The official does make sense. In fact, it makes the most sense. Here’s why.

I have seen comment after comment from a variety of apparently real people who have experience with hunting and shooting who will tell you that yes, you can make a shot like that from that distance, it’s actually pretty easy with practice. No, your neck doesn’t need to explode either.

The lack of an exit wound bothers people, and yet supposed Christians who claim they believe in Jesus don’t buy the story that the bullet got lodged in the neck vertebrae, a “miracle” according to the doctors? That miracle message did more harm than good.

Look, it’s actually not that miraculous. The shooter was using an old antique gun and the ammo might have also have been really old, meaning, it doesn’t quite pack the full punch it might otherwise.

The simplest story is that an enraged young man, incited by all the crazed rhetoric of the modern left, rebelling against his Mormon parents, and angry because they probably didn’t approve of him being gay and living with a transition male-to-female…a young man filled with hate at conservatives like Charlie Kirk…shot Charlie Kirk with an old weapon, tried for a head shot, missed, and managed to still kill him with a bullet in the neck.

That’s Occam’s Razor.

The alternative? The main “motive” we have for “someone else” orchestrating Charlie Kirk’s death is that Israel was supposedly angry that Kirk was allegedly turning against Israel, and therefore he needed to be killed.

This is stupid on steroids.

First of all, the only “evidence” we have for Charlie Kirk supposedly going full blown anti-Zionist is Candace Owens, who has zero credibility now. Second, we can all easily name bigger critics to Israel who are still alive and breathing, Candace being one of them. Third, Israel (or any government for that matter) has any number of other ways to handicap a political opponent without a high profile assassination, including active disinformation and smear campaigns.

What would Israel gain by silencing Kirk? It does not help them in the long run to have a civil war in America. So this theory makes zero sense.

It’s also part of a bigger stupid conspiracy theory that Israel controls EVERYTHING. This is just a dumb take. “Israel controls everything,” so they just let Europe import a lot of Jew-hating Muslims who are now attacking synagogues? Give me a break!

But as I wrote in my article “Not Every Damn Thing is a Conspiracy,” I believe that many people find these wild conspiracies to be comforting. Their “conspiracy blankie” absolves them of any responsibility in making positive change in the world, since…why bother?…”they” control everything.

The reality is, almost NONE of the people spreading these conspiracies have degrees in forensics. None of us have seen dead bodies with bullets in them. We also haven’t seen hundreds of these types of bodies to know what can or cannot happen with various types of guns and ammo.

Due to all the ignorance on the subject of bullet forensics, it is incredibly easy for anyone to come up with a half-cocked story to argue with the “official narrative.” It’s called TECHNOBABBLE and it sounds smart but is actually stupid or nonsensical if you know better.

TV writers make up technobabble all the time for sci-fi shows like Star Trek, which really hit its peak during The Next Generation years.

Here’s an AI generated example:

Anomalous subspace oscillations were detected within the warp-core manifold, accompanied by destabilizing tachyon signatures and a creeping decoherence of the primary containment lattice. Immediate containment measures were enacted, including isolation of the affected warp-field coils, deployment of secondary containment veils to arrest cross-field leakage, and activation of an emergency null-space bypass to decouple the tachyon flux from the main lattice. This was followed by a calibrated stabilization protocol that restored the normal warp-field envelope and returned propulsion to peak efficiency. The operation was completed with comprehensive logging, automated integrity scrubs, and an after-action review to ensure repeatable, auditable resilience against future perturbations.

Now let’s do this for Charlie Kirk’s shooting - just some crap I made up:

Charlie Kirk wasn’t shot from a distance. He was actually killed by a micro-munition hidden in his microphone. This new, advanced technology, which the government doesn’t want you to know about, utilizes AI-powered algorithms and 360 degree nano-cameras to determine the precise and most perfect moment to be deployed. Our rooftop “shooter” was an FBI agent dressed up like Tyler Robinson. The agent fired a blank from a gun connected to the micro-munition via advanced 5G technologies. The evidence we have for the micro-munition is in the angle and amount of blood lost - using advanced calculus based on the hypotenuse squared of the triangulation between the microphone and Kirk’s neck, we can see clearly that an advanced AI took this shot, not a human.

So what motivates people to push these conspiracy theories? In no particular order:

Denial: Someone is just in denial of reality, and they need their conspiracy blankie to cope.

Greed: Obviously, pushing “exclusive” analyses and dramatic claims gets clicks and ad dollars. This one is easy.

Stupidity: Yes, I think a lot of this is just driven by stupidity, often in combination with greed.

Sabotage: Sabotage, also known as “poison the well,” is a tactic to disrupt the truth with purposeful falsehoods, in order to diminish the real problem in favor of a fake problem.

Insanity: Yes, some people are just insane.

Crazy Covid Conspiracies

During the covid pandemic, we also had a massive problem with fake conspiracy theories. Many of these fake conspiracy theories got a lot of major traction from supposedly smarter people. These included:

The “viruses aren’t real” crowd , which popped up out of nowhere when covid hit.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny’s repeated claims that pretty much everyone who took the covid vaccines was going to die with in a year or two. Yes, we do have excess deaths, but no, not everyone who took the shots has died from them. Her claims were often put into dramatic clickbait headlines, such as: “Millions will DIE from the Covid Vaccine.”

“Dr.” Bryan Ardis, a chiropractor (not that there’s anything wrong with chiropractic care), built off the “viruses aren’t real” hype. He falsely claimed that covid wasn’t a virus but actually snake venom, based on a stupid analysis of reports that showed similarities between viral proteins and snake venom proteins. He probably made a boatload of cash from selling anti-snake venom supplements.

Stew Peters, a guy who seemingly did not exist online until the covid pandemic hit, who amplified and hyped up every stupid covid vaccine conspiracy out there, including the 5G nanoparticle robot whatever it was nonsense.

The end result of all of this noise and nonsense was that the very real problems of mRNA vaccine technologies were swept under the rug by the mainstream, because these loud-mouthed influencers made the rest of us sound CRAZY.

Yes, I do think some of this was done on purpose.

If “viruses aren’t real,” than the CCP couldn’t have created and realized the COVID-19 virus, in conjunction with certain traitors in our own government.

The more likely conspiracy here is that China was involved in pushing some of these “viruses aren’t real” theories via bot farms.

Beyond that, I think some of these well-known conspiracy influencers are just stupid (and a bit greedy) and don’t realize how stupid they are.

See, in my view, stupid people tend to be overconfident, so it’s a lot easier for them to get behind some big idea and push it for all it’s worth.

Stew Peters I don’t trust. I have no idea where he came from and how he got so big so fast, but I suspect he may be a paid disinfo agent with money coming from…I can’t say for sure…but, once again, China, most likely.

During the height of the pandemic, I got so disgusted with all of these covid conspiracy theorists POISONING THE WELL and deflecting from the real problems with covid vaccines, that I almost gave up entirely on trying to raise the alarm.

There were a lot of people I lost all respect for during the covid pandemic, Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, being one of them. He bought the covid snake venom BS hook, line, and sinker…and I thought he was smarter than that. So either he’s dumber than I thought, or greedier than I realized.

Look, if you are an average person and don’t understand why the covid as snake venom theory is false, that’s one thing. You aren’t medically trained. But someone who has a platform like Mike Adams has to take greater responsibility for vetting things. He claims to be an expert. He says he has a lab that tests supplements. He should know better.

The Motives Behind Charlie Kirk Conspiracies

Now let’s look at some of the players in the Charlie Kirk conspiracies, notably, Candace Owens and Ian Carroll. I know this isn’t proof of anything, but I also go on my gut here. When I hear these Charlie Kirk conspiracies, I get a gut check. They feel WRONG.

Redacted, as a show, repulses me, invisibly.

Candace Owens…she is clearly a liar.

Ian Carroll…I fell for his crap during the 2024 presidential campaign. Never again. An anonymous guy claimed on X he was molested by Tim Walz. He disappeared and shut his account down. Ian Carroll put out a video claiming he talked to the guy on the phone after he disappeared, and said the guy sounded authentic. Then the whole story mysteriously disappeared and was dropped.

Ian Carroll is not trustworthy.

So to wrap this up, here’s what I think is behind the Charlie Kirk conspiracies:

Denial: For some people, the “Israel did it” conspiracy blankie is more comforting than the idea that the US is on the verge of a civil war due to leftist extremism on the rise.

Greed: Candace Owens is getting millions of views on YouTube for her conspiracies. You add it up.

Stupidity: Many of Candace Owens’ followers at this point are just dumb. I’m sorry, they are. Read more: Political Porn: How the Candaces and Karlyns Dupe Their Cult Followers

Sabotage: I do think that some entities, I’m not sure who, could be sowing these fake Charlie Kirk conspiracy stories to hurt the conservative movement.

Insanity: Yes, some people are just insane. I’m looking at you, Candace.

Look, I’m not saying we should never question anything. But you should ALSO question EVERY conspiracy theory. In fact, you should question them harder. Because there are a ton of bad reasons why someone would float a conspiracy theory these days, and not many good ones.

The Reality

The harsh reality that the conspiracy blankie people don’t want to confront is this:

A large portion of Democrats and the left have been fully brainwashed into fearing, hating, and loathing conservatives…to the point that they are willing to kill.

The left is seriously deranged and getting more violent and unhinged by the moment.

Just over the past two days, I’ve seen more and more evidence of this.

For example, here’s a grown woman smearing dog shit on a Cybertruck with a Trump signature on it:

Or watch the frightening video of a mob of college students chasing down a guy who called them “retarded” in a classroom because it was “Porn Friday” in a psych class. As a GenXer, we would have snickered and otherwise ignored the guy. Not this generation of lunatics. A massive mob chased the guy down…one female (the teacher?) pepper sprayed him as he was running away…and then a group tackled the fleeing man and beat him.

They falsely trying to claim the guy did a Hitler salute. No, he was clearly waving his arm towards the big screen where the alleged pornography lesson was taking place…and then waving goodbye as he exited.

This is the modern left now. Waving your arm is a Nazi salute worthy of a beatdown.

By the way, that kid got arrested, not the teacher for showing porn in class or pepper spraying him in the face when he wasn’t a threat.

Meanwhile, Chicago airspace has had to undergo strict restrictions due to threats against ICE agents…one illegal alien was also just charged with trying to down a helicopter with agents in it elsewhere.

And, adding to the cultural insanity, one of Netflix’s kid shows features a non-binary baby cow.

It actually would be far more comforting to believe that Israel was controlling everything…as opposed to the mobs of zombie groupthink leftists that have taken over academia, the media, and many state and local governments.

But alas. No, none of this is the fault of Israel. We are simply in End-Stage Progressivism.

