Today, Charlie Kirk is dead. Just yesterday, the lame mainstream pseudo-feminist magazine Jezebel published an article titled: We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk

To avoid giving these bee-atches any traffic, please use this archive link to view the trainwreck posing as journalism.

Now, some of you won’t believe that magic spells have real world impacts, but I do. Either way, this article just shows how depraved and pitiful the modern left has become…and it’s yet another reason why I am glad I excited “stage left.”

Even as a feminist back in the day, I hated the magazine Jezebel. It was always a shallow, snarky, immature, post-feminist piece of crap that was more obsessed with sex than true empowerment.

So am I surprised one of the juvenile writers decided to curse Charlie Kirk? No. But I do think it’s important that we take this stuff very seriously.

WHY did Jezebel want to curse Charlie Kirk? Because the falsely claimed he was a misogynist for - oh the horrors - valuing traditional female roles such as motherhood.

The writer, who is anonymous, was apparently obsessed with Charlie Kirk. Maybe she had a crush on him and was jealous of his wife?

Her bright idea to “fight” Kirk’s alleged misogyny was to go hire some witches on Etsy.

Ethical? Here’s what she writes:

Disclaimer: The Ethics of Cursing a Stranger Now, is it ethical to curse a man I’ve never met? Probably not. But is it unethical to let him keep talking? Yes. So here we are, in the gray area.

In other words, it’s A-OK to shut someone up over a warped idea that it is “not ethical” to allow someone you disagree with to keep talking. Nice.

Supposedly, the writer didn’t genuinely want to wish Charlie Kirk harm:

I want to make it clear, I’m not calling on dark forces to cause him harm. I just want him to wake up every morning with an inexplicable zit. I want his podcast microphone to malfunction every time he hits record. I want his blue blazers to suddenly all be one size too small. I want one of his socks to always be sliding down his foot. I want his thumb to grow too big to tweet. To ruin his day with the collective feminist power of the Etsy coven would be my life’s greatest joy.

Sorry, I’m calling bullshit on this. You, Jezebel, name of a freakin’ demon, absolutely wanted to harm him. You don’t hire witches to cast black magic spells just for fun.

I used to have a friend who cast spells for living, and I dropped the friendship because I saw first-hand how toxic that world is. First of all, these spells ain’t cheap (hundreds if not thousands of dollars) and secondly, spells are seriously bad karma. Don’t muck around with witchcraft. It’s not a joke.

So “Jezebel” typed “curse enemy” into Etsy’s search bar and watched five thousand results load. The options ran the gamut from jokey to vicious: “Karmic Revenge,” “Same Day Bad Luck Curse,” “Insanity Hex,” “Shit Your Pants Spell,” and a blunt political listing, “Hex Republicans.”

Jezebel eventually purchased:

“Make Everyone Hate Him” — A primary curse bought to target a specific person; the writer asked about timing and was offered a $50 “spell booster” to amplify the effect, which was declined.

“Powerful Hex Spell” — The seller reported the spell would show first results in 2–3 weeks, and warned of external negative energy projected at the writer. No shit. That energy is coming at her right now, as that Jezebel article is being passed around social media as we speak.

Priestess Lilin’s Spell — The third spell was purchased by a witch who also claimed that more political figures were being targeted recently.

One of the spell results was described as follows:

“The next day, the Priestess sent me her proof of cast: a photograph in flames, the edges slowly curving inward, engulfing Charlie’s ridiculous scrunched-up little face. She whispered (I imagine), “Trust the unseen.” Chills.”

The spells were apparently cast at the end of August, and the writer obsessively checked Charlie Kirk’s social media for any doom for the past week or two.

As evidence the spells might be working, she proudly noted the petition to silence Kirk at the Utah State University event he was assassinated at:

According to ABC4, Utah State University students launched a petition to bar Kirk and Turning Point USA from visiting the campus on his college tour. “Charlie Kirk, a highly polarizing figure, does not align with the core values and ideology that Utah State University strives to epitomize,” the petition reads. The petition was launched on Friday, August 22, and had already been signed over 3,800 times. Could this be the “MAKE EVERYONE HATE HIM” at work?

She also seemed pleased at a ridiculous tweet that Kirk’s head was allegedly “getting bigger.”

I believe this is it. Slowly over the course of the coming months, the circumference of Kirk’s head will increase inch by inch until he becomes a literal human bobblehead. Or maybe it keeps growing until it eventually pops. Either way, it feels… appropriate.

And here’s the end of the article:

A special thank you to the witches of the modern age, who work tirelessly to hex Republicans and topple conservative regimes (and the occasional ex-boyfriend). Your work is appreciated. And to you, Mr. Kirk: May the rash come swiftly.

Well, congrats. Your spells worked.

Do you have any idea what sort of seriously bad spiritual blowback you just brought upon yourself? I am not a fan of Wicca but you need to follow their damn rules:

The Wiccan Rule of Three says that whatever energy or actions you send out—good or bad—will return to you threefold.

Genuine Wiccans don’t sell black magic spells on the Internet by the way. You just bought some really nasty dark magic from people who are profiting off of misery and pain. I’m not kidding when I am saying that demons get attached to you when you engage in this crap. This stuff is real and not to be played around with.

I realize some readers may chalk all this up to coincidence. I get that. This still shows how petty, obsessed, and utterly hateful many on the left have come. It’s beyond sad and pathetic. It’s just…gross.

But as many of us have noticed, this is more than just politics now. It’s a full-blown spiritual war.

As much as this writer is a terrible example of a human being, we should still be better and pray for her soul. She needs it. She’s going to hell otherwise, and I mean that literally.

