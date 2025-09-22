I started watching Charlie Kirk’s Memorial during the pre-show, when iconic Christian artists, including Phil Wickham, Brandon Lake, and Chris Tomlin, poured their hearts out on stage in a powerful and palpable cry to heaven that set me to tears…and I am not much of a crier.

In fact, during the hours and hours of the memorial, for a man I did not follow and barely knew about, I was repeatedly forced to grab tissues as I cried, not so much for Charlie Kirk per se, but for the beautiful humanity shown at his memorial…and for America, at how ugly the woke cancer has become.

As soon as I would compose myself, something else would bring on the tears. The bagpipes crooning Amazing Grace! Oh no, not the bagpipes! More tissues.

Then the pinnacle…the ethereal Erika Kirk clearly praying to God as she broke down and surrendered…showing the ultimate grace in forgiving the killer who ended the love of her life.

I lost it. I bawled like a baby. As the camera panned in the audience, grown men were openly weeping.

Many of our nation’s leaders spoke at the event. I was worried - one bomb could have killed off our president, vice president, and the cabinet.

Many of our leaders surprised me. Marcio Rubio, in particular, was channeling his inner preacher in a passionate and moving speech that was ultimately about the story of Jesus:

RFK, Jr. also spoke, and was choking back tears as he did. Ben Carson shared with a soft presence. Tulsi Gabbard was fearlessly pro-God.

I’ve had moments in my life where I have felt the palpable presence of God. Usually, this is at a church service where the energy of everyone in the room is contributing to the uplifting energy.

But at home, alone all day, I felt the Holy Spirit pouring through my television.

It might have helped that organizers estimate that combined streams added u to 100+ million at-home viewers.

It was a global event. While watching the stream, I saw comments from people from South Africa. A watcher posted: “I AM CHARLIE KIRK. FROM BOLIVIA.” Someone from the Filipino community donated to Erika Kirk.

Now, not every speech was pure and angelic…Stephen Miller’s struck me as a little militant and Trump did his usually rambling monologue, and admitted somewhat humorously he wasn’t big enough to not hate his enemies and love them like Charlie did. Don Jr. was hilarious in doing an impression of his dad chastising him for getting a bit aggressive on social media.

But I don’t think I’ve ever seen an event like this where so many of our nation’s leaders were open and raw about their faith.

And I can now say, without a shadow of a doubt, I know which side God is on. And God is certainly not on the side that is mocking Him and spitting in his face.

All that said, I knew after watching the memorial that the left was going to have a full-blown freakout over it.

First, the professions of faith would send a whole bunch of leftists REEEING into the night. In their dark fantasies of Christianity, the left honestly think that faith-based leadership will turn the US into the Gilead of the Handmaid’s Tale. Ironically, many of these leftists are embracing Islam, which manifests as a real-world Handmaid’s Tale in nations such as Afghanistan.

While I haven’t bothered to check Bluesky for reactions, I also suspected that progressives would have a field day with Erica Kirk hugging President Trump, lamely trying to make him into some sort of perv. Remember, these are the sickos that claimed that Trump had a thing for Ivanka, while ignoring that Biden literally showered with his own daughter, according to her own journal.

Except, Trump was actually leaning in for an A-frame hug, when Erika grabbed the president and buried her face into his shoulders. She looked like she didn’t want to let go. Trump, on the other hand, responded a bit awkwardly…but in no way lecherously.

The left will also try to falsely paint this memorial as a white nationalist rally, despite Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Representative Anna Paulina Luna, and a black keyboard player in the worship band.

So of course, following this beautiful memorial, someone showed up at Aeon Chronicle’s article with the livestream embedded, and posted some copypasta trying to make the memorial into a Nazi rally. Let’s go through this comment point by point:

The death of Horst Wessel in 1930 was a pivotal moment that the Nazi Party, particularly under the direction of propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, masterfully exploited to consolidate power. They transformed him from a minor street brawler into a legendary martyr for the Nazi cause, which served several key purposes:

Right here, we see the implication here that Charlie Kirk’s death is being exploited by American Nazis to “consolidate power.”

• Creating a Martyr: Wessel, a member of the SA (the Nazi paramilitary organization), was shot by members of the Communist Party. While the circumstances of his death were likely related to a personal dispute, Goebbels quickly framed it as a heroic assassination by "Red" political enemies. This created a powerful and emotional narrative of a young man who died fighting for the Nazi movement.

Sorry, this sounds more to me like how the left used George Floyd than Charlie Kirk.

• Rallying Public Support: The Nazis used Wessel's story to demonize their political rivals, especially the Communists, and to portray themselves as a group of self-sacrificing heroes. His elaborate funeral was turned into a massive public spectacle, with newsreels and speeches that glorified him. This helped to galvanize support and a sense of shared victimhood among Nazi sympathizers.

Once again, this sounds exactly like the playbook used to spur the Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd’s death. In this case, the left demonized their political rivals as racists and, ironically, Nazis.

If you watched the entirety of Charlie Kirk’s Memorial, a lot more time was spent glorifying God than demonizing anyone.

• Providing an Anthem: Wessel had written the lyrics to a song called "Die Fahne hoch!" ("Raise the Flag!"). After his death, the song was renamed the "Horst-Wessel-Lied" and became the official anthem of the Nazi Party. Its powerful and defiant lyrics, combined with the new martyrdom myth, made it an iconic and unifying symbol for the movement. Once Hitler came to power, the song was elevated to the status of a co-national anthem, played alongside the official German anthem.

Ummm…there was no Charlie Kirk song at the memorial. Chris Tomlin did sing:

How great is our God, sing with me

How great is our God, and all will see

How great, how great is our God

Speaking of songs…remember the “Obama’s gonna change the world” song?

And there’s more:

• Justifying Violence: The narrative of Wessel's death as an unprovoked act of Communist violence was used to justify the Nazis' own acts of political violence and to rationalize attacks on Communists and other opponents. This contributed to a climate of fear and lawlessness that helped the Nazis to undermine the Weimar Republic and its democratic institutions.

Psychologically project much? This very copypasta likening Charlie Kirk to a Nazi martyr is calculated to justify more violence against conservatives. The person who posted this is contributing to a “climate of fear and lawlessness” designed to help the far left undermine the United States and its democratic institutions.

• Cultivating a Cult of Personality: Wessel became the first major "martyr" of the Nazi movement, creating a template for a larger cult of martyrdom and sacrifice. By celebrating individuals who died for the party, the Nazis encouraged devotion and self-sacrifice among their followers, reinforcing the idea that the movement was more important than any one individual.

OK, so because the Nazis celebrated a guy no-one since the Third Reich’s ever heard of before, we shouldn’t celebrate Charlie Kirk’s life? This is nonsensical. Also, which political side is more focused on collectivism and making the movement more important than the individual? Hint: It’s the left.

In essence, Hitler and Goebbels leveraged Wessel's death to create a powerful propaganda tool that gave the Nazi Party a heroic, tragic, and unifying narrative, which was crucial to their rise to power.

Well, here’s a clue, woker, how about you STOP using violence to shut up opposing viewpoints? All you are doing with this ridiculous post is dehumanizing conservatives and contributing to more leftist violence.

It’s almost like you want this.

And let’s look at the results: Since Charlie Kirk’s death, we’ve had two Trump hating furry Arabs try to blow up a Fox News van in Utah. Morrissey had to cancel two shows due to death threats (he’s against excessive UK immigration). RFK, Jr. had a bomb threat at his house. Some guy yelling “Free Palestine” shot up a country club in New Hampshire. There’s probably more.

We can see a palpable difference now between the two sides. When the right lost a young leader, they lit candles and sang songs to Jesus. When the left loses someone, cities burn and people die.

No, the left and right are not equally dangerous.

At the end of Charlie Kirk’s Memorial, I was not only inspired but spiritually challenged to become a better person. To try to be more optimistic, like Charlie, and to be more forgiving, like his wife.

RIP Charlie Kirk.

