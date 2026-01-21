A while back, I saw a short video of the filming of the Daily Wire’s upcoming Pendragon Cycle, a retelling of the Merlin and King Arthur legend. There were some guys in armor clanging their swords around, but the raw clip was admittedly unimpressive. I figured the show would maybe be OK, but I wasn’t expecting much from an upstart entertainment company.

I was still eager to watch the Pendragon Cycle, however, and bought an upgraded DailyWire+ subscription on Black Friday. Over Christmas, the first part of the series, Rise of the Merlin, was released early to upgraded subscribers. I sat down, expected to be mildly entertained…and then…WOW!

Amazing! I haven’t felt this inspired by film fantasy since the Lord of the Rings first came out.

Some minor spoilers below.

Rise of the Merlin far exceeded my expectations. The production, acting, cinematography, and acting are all top-notch. The small amount of CGI used rivals what we see in theaters.

The first two episodes that make up Rise of the Merlin actually don’t feature Merlin but his parents. I don’t want to give too much away, but it’s a bit of a slow burn, especially as you are getting oriented in the first episode. Some quick cuts and unexpected detours (we briefly see Atlantis before its destruction) can make the story a bit confusing at first, but hang in there for the payoff.

The star of the first two episodes is Taliesin, played by James Arden, a bard with mystical powers. He is tempted by a horrifying, bloodthirsty pagan God before eventually getting hit with the light of Christ…making Rise of the Merlin a decidedly anti-pagan and pro-Christian story.

“There is a new power at work in the world,” Taliesin says. “A God who does not ask us to sacrifice what we love but who sacrifices what He loves for us.”

The otherworldly Taliesin is perfectly cast and played by James Arden, a young actor with a thin resume. He’s fantastic. He carries this charismatic, quiet energy that makes Taliesin’s subtle mystical powers believable and striking.

By the end of the two episodes, I was a massive Taliesin fan - I want more! -though the next part of the series will clearly be shifting over to Merlin. Sigh.

Paired with Taliesin is a princess (Charis) outcast from the now ruined Atlantis. She is regal and otherworldly, and she manages to be a strong woman without being the now overdone Mary Sue “can do no wrong” modern archetype.

I won’t get into all the gory details of what happens…except to say:

By the end of episode two, Taliesin is walking strong in his newfound Christian faith. He’s not annoyingly trying to convert everyone. He just carries this awesome spiritual power with him, without needing to wave around a massive wizard’s staff to strike fear and awe in the hearts of men.

And this is what sets Rise of the Merlin truly apart. So many modern fantasies attempt to be so gritty and real that they end up just being depressing. But thanks to Taliesin’s Christian faith, we are instead spiritually inspired.

The new MGM+ Robin Hood, on the other hand, is apparently swinging in the opposite direction, going pro-pagan. I tried to watch the first episode of the recent Robin Hood and was immediately visually assaulted with a bunch of sad-looking naked women dancing erratically in a cave. I turned it off. No thank you.

And that’s one of the biggest differences between mainstream adult “fantasy” fare and the Pendragon Cycle: You won’t find gratuitous nudity, sex scenes, foul language, or anti-Christian propaganda. For those who care about ethnic authenticity, we don’t see a black Little John in ancient England in the Pendragon Cycle, as with the new Robin Hood. (I’m not opposed to some diverse casting, but it should make sense.)

Now, we are dealing with the mythical island of Atlantis. And so some crazy things happen in relation to very fit young people jumping bulls for sport - although apparently this sort of thing did happen in ancient times for real. And of course, there’s the magic.

So don’t expect a completely gritty, realistic view of ancient England here.

Rise of the Merlin, in fact, has a somewhat surreal, meditative quality to it at times. It does not hit you over the head with explanations, which will likely delight many viewers but confuse others.

If there is anything lacking from the first two episodes, it would be one or two larger battle scenes that were likely not included due to budget reasons. Due to this, we do not fully experience the scope of the barbarian invasion.

However, given what I expected from such an upstart production, Rise of the Merlin far exceeded my wildest expectations. It is top quality spectacle that should land this show firmly as one of the best fantasy series of all time, assuming the rest of the episodes maintain the high quality. Kudos to the entire team!

Yes, absolutely, you should give DailyWire+ your business and support this type of entertainment.

The Pendragon Cycle is officially launching tomorrow (January 22, 2026) on DailyWire+.

Share

DONATE TO AEON