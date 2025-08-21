Yesterday, we published an article about a peer-reviewed paper showing strong evidence that mRNA vaccines can cause “turbo cancer,” aka super-aggressive cancers. Predictably, a site “visitor” who likely gets paid by Big Pharma (either directly or indirectly) quickly posted the following in the comment section:

My god, you people are gullible. https://globalvaccinedatanetwork.org/news/turbo_cancer_and_mrna_myth_that_defies_biology_and_physics

Oh really? Challenge accepted.

So let’s take a look at this “debunking” article, which, by the way, is NOT peer reviewed. The article is by Helen Petousis-Harris, not a doctor, but a “vaccinologist” who almost certainly is getting paid by pharma companies, if not directly, indirectly through pharma-funded “initiatives.”

For example, in 2020, long before we had enough mRNA safety signals to review, she wrote what was basically an opinion piece masquerading as a research paper, “Assessing the Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines: A Primer.”

What is truly weird is her “conflict of interest” statement on the paper:

Helen Petousis-Harris is engaged in a global collaboration that aims to assess vaccine safety and risk benefit.

“Global collaboration”? With whom? Funded by what? The fact that this vague statement somehow flew by the way of the “editors” shows how little scrutiny corporate funding sources get. But we can safely assume this “global collaboration” likely involves pharma dollars.

Now let’s get back to her turbo cancer “debunking” article linked by our erstwhile commenter. It’s titled: “‘Turbo Cancer’ and mRNA: The myth that defies biology and physics.”

It sounds authoritative, right? Well, at least to someone who knows jack all about how science is truly supposed to work - through inquiry, not dismissive handwaving.

Point 1: That Headline Is Just… Weird and Nonsensical

Let’s kick off with the title: “‘Turbo Cancer’ and mRNA: The myth that defies biology and physics.” OK, biology? Sure, that makes sense – we’re talking cells, genes, and bodies. But physics? Come on. Physics is about forces, energy, and particles – like gravity or quantum mechanics. Linking vaccine-cancer claims to defying physics is like saying your car’s flat tire defies chemistry.

It’s a bizarre stretch that screams hyperbole, probably to make the whole idea of turbo cancer sound extra ridiculous. The article doesn’t even explain what “physics” has to do with it. But this ridiculous headline sets a tone of over-the-top dismissal right from the get-go, which isn’t helpful for a serious discussion. If we’re debunking so-called myths, let’s stick to facts, not throw in unrelated science fields for dramatic effect.

To be fair, it’s likely that some junior editor made up the headline, not the author. But this headline shows that website (Global Vaccine Data Network) is more about manipulating weak minds than putting forth serious arguments.

Point 2: The Lockdowns Were Over Years Ago, Quit Blaming Healthcare Delays for New Cancers

Using a now tired trope, Petousis-Harris frames a good portion of her argument by blaming cancer increases on delayed cancer screenings during the pandemic. She says cancers are just being caught later, creating an “illusion” of aggression. Just stop. This is BS for a number of reasons. First, most of the global lockdowns were done by mid-2021, meaning, everyone has had an opportunity to get screened by now.

More importantly, a delay in a diagnosis does not add a NEW case to a disease trend. It just means we caught the disease later. If 10 people had a disease in January, and all are diagnosed in February, there are still only 10 cases, not 20. The delay did not create new cases.

Recent studies show actual increases in cancer incidence that go beyond just delayed diagnoses. For instance, a study from Italy titled “The COVID-19 pandemic increased the incidence of newly diagnosed cancers: evidence from a large cohort study in Southern Italy” tracked over 200,000 people from 2017 to 2022 and found new cancer diagnoses jumped from 14.3 to 23.1 per 1,000 person-years during the pandemic years (2020–2022). That's a big spike, with brain and skin cancers tripling in some cases by 2022.

So, no, it’s not all illusion – there is evidence of a surge, and dismissing it as pure anecdote ignores these numbers.

Point 3: Viruses and Cancer – True, But What About Vaccine Side Effects?

The article rightly points out that some viruses (like HPV or hepatitis) cause cancer, and vaccines could perhaps prevent those cancers. But that doesn’t mean that those same vaccines might not also cause cancers themselves. This is illogical.

The logical fallacy here is a false dichotomy (or black-and-white thinking), which incorrectly assumes that if vaccines prevent certain virus-induced cancers, they must be incapable of causing cancers through other mechanisms, ignoring the possibility that a medical intervention could have both protective and harmful effects depending on context, dosage, or individual factors.

Stupidly, Petousis-Harris even mentions that SARS-CoV-2 might have indirect links to cancer via inflammation, and yet she cannot connect the dots: that this might mean the mRNA vaccines could do the same thing because they make your body’s cells mimic the virus via spike protein generation.

While mRNA vaccines don’t contain live virus, they might as well, considering they make your cells act like spike protein factories. Spike protein production or impurities could play a role in inflammation or immune disruption – similar to the covid virus itself.

Plus, if severe covid can dysregulate immunity (as admitted), why couldn't a vaccine mimicking the spike protein do something similar in rare cases? Petousis-Harris acts like this is impossible, but science is about investigating, not assuming. If anything, this “vaccinologist” might simply be one of the dumbest scientists ever if she can’t see the obvious here.

Point 4: Don’t Worry, mRNA Can’t Possibly Get Into Your DNA, Or Can It?

Petousis-Harris then it pivots to claim without evidence that mRNA vaccines couldn’t possibly cause issues because they allegedly don’t alter DNA. She says mRNA can’t impair DNA repair because it doesn’t access the nucleus (except, it can). She doesn’t really back up her claim, and instead writes like a bored teenager, stating:

Nope. mRNA can’t access the nucleus, end of story.

Why on earth would you trust this woman? Is she intentionally lying? Or just willfully ignorant? All you need to do is ask any AI whether mRNA (in general) can reverse transcribe into DNA. Here’s Google Gemini:

While mRNA typically directs protein synthesis, it can be reverse transcribed into DNA under specific circumstances. This process requires an enzyme called reverse transcriptase, which uses the mRNA as a template to create a complementary DNA (cDNA) strand. This cDNA can then be integrated into the host's genome, effectively converting RNA information into DNA.

I’m stunned at how stupidly dismissive this woman is.

Furthermore, some studies suggest spike protein (produced by the vaccine) might indirectly affect cellular processes, including via the aforementioned inflammation, which could mess with DNA over time. It’s not “end of story” – it’s an area of ongoing research. Never mind the possibility of reverse transcription via mRNA vaccines, which was proved in vitro years ago. In short, Petousis-Harris is ignorant at best or flat-out lying at worst.

Point 5: Ignoring Evidence You Don’t Like Is Not Science

Regarding mRNA spike protein inhibiting tumor suppressors – the article says no evidence. Yet, lab studies have raised flags about spike-related immune tweaks. The temporary nature may be true, but if it triggers a cascade in vulnerable people, that could matter. But she doesn’t provide any evidence to back up her claims, except to make proclamations like “extensively studied” or “no verified link,” without citing her massive claims with any so-called definitive studies:

mRNA vaccines have been extensively studied, with no verified link between vaccination and disruption of tumour suppressor functions in a way that increases cancer risk identified. mRNA vaccines deliver spike protein temporarily, and the components are rapidly degraded. No solid experimental evidence suggests a real impact on cancer progression in vaccinated individuals. Nor biological mechanism.\

If this were a college paper, she would get an F.

The reality is that we do have evidence, links, and biological mechanisms…such as in the paper we reviewed yesterday. Petousis-Harris simply pretends this evidence does not exist, which is convenient for her…but also frankly a bit downright evil.

Petousis-Harris then claims that vaccine impurities like DNA fragments have been “thoroughly addressed.” Not really. By whom? The pharma companies themselves? You honestly think they could manufacture billions of vaccines overnight without any sort of potential errors in the process? Like Pfizer and Moderna are magical gods or something?

Point 6: Appeals to Emotion Are NOT Science

Petousis-Harris finally wraps up her crap article with the following load of malarky:

Why cancer scares and vaccines don't mix Vaccines are designed to protect – not harm. The invention that mRNA vaccines are causing an epidemic of aggressive cancers is unfounded, and cancer epidemiology provides no support for the "Turbo Cancer" narrative. In fact, vaccines are one of our best defences against virus-related cancers. Next time you hear "Turbo Cancer" remember it’s a theory in search of facts, and the facts just aren’t there.

This is an emotional appeal, not a science-based statement of fact. Note how she starts the paragraph with “Vaccines are designed to protect - not harm.” SO WHAT? Good intentions don’t barricade you from faulty products. Tell that to the more than 30 people killed globally by Takata air bag inflators.

What if we said: But air bags are designed to protect, not harm people, therefore air bags couldn’t possibly kill people!

You see how completely inane her argument is here? But she’s set an emotional stage for the rest of her paragraph, which is filled with unproven, grand statements.

Bottom line: Old-school vaccines have been around a long time without widespread cancer links, but mRNA tech is new. Dismissing potential mechanisms outright ignores that science evolves – remember how we once thought cigarettes were safe?

Show Me the Money: Big Pharma Paydays

But the sad reality is, we cannot trust so-called “scientists” such as Petousis-Harris, as there is an inherent conflict of interest here. The website her article was published on, the Global Vaccine Data Network, is paid for in part with Big Pharma dollars. Their donors include the Gates Foundation, which seeded the “project.”

The Global Vaccine Data Network is hosted by an organization called UniServices, which also runs the Immunisation Advisor Centre. Now, these organizations don’t like to advertise their pharma ties, so I had to drill deep into the IAC website to find the following financial disclosure:

Let’s see, Sequrus, GSK, Pfizer, AstraZeneca…wow…is it possible that these organizations are highly funded by Big Pharma companies with big vaccine contracts? And that maybe they have a massive conflict of interest here and should not be making claims that mRNA vaccines are totally safe?

And you have the nerve to tell us covid vaccine skeptics that we are the gullible ones for thinking turbo cancer is a real thing?

Wow.

I’ve just shown you the money. Are you ready to wake up now?

