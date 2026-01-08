Having now viewed the video of the driver who was killed by ICE yesterday at various angles, I have decided that she was at fault.

The Democrats are framing the incident as murder and now using the “mom” card to try to paint the agitator, Renee Good, in the most pathetic light possible to stir up sympathy…i.e., posting a picture of her messy glove compartment as somehow proof that she wasn’t a threat to anyone:

The left, which generally likes to paint women as “strong” and “capable,” are now reverting to old sexist tropes to paint Renee Good as an innocent, upstanding mother, somehow implying that moms can never be violent or threatening to anyone.

Cue the statues.

The Democrats wanted this. Their radical activist groups have been actively encouraging “street actions” such as cars ramming ICE agents for a while now, and don’t tell me they are all that stupid. Someone up at the top was hoping for some blood spilled. A martyr is the best way to gin up votes for the midterms.

However, the timing is a little off. Summer would have been a better opportunity to get the riots going just prior to November.

You won’t see anyone on the left take responsibility and demand that their activists be smarter and not put themselves in harms way. Nope. They want more Kent States to happen. (The Kent State shooting occurred on May 4, 1970, when Ohio National Guard troops fired into a crowd of unarmed students protesting the U.S. invasion of Cambodia, killing four and wounding nine.)

The Democrats need ICE to be “Nazis” to win in November. The more protestors die, the better for them.

Am I just being cynical? No, I don’t think so. The Democrat social media machine is gleefully inciting more violence with their latest posts on the ICE shooting incident.

Here’s a thought: If you want to protest ICE, do it safely:

Don’t block traffic.

Don’t use your massive SUV to block ICE agents or ram into their vehicles.

Don’t obstruct law enforcement.

Protest away from law enforcement to get your point across peacefully.

Renee Good is at fault for her own death because she deployed her massive SUV to obstruct ICE agents. When asked to exit the vehicle, she instead put her car in drive, hitting an ICE agent in the leg. Whether she meant to hit him or not is immaterial. She is at fault.

Using oversized SUVs to try to block and intimidate law enforcement is not peaceful protest. It is terrorism when done in a coordinated manner, and ICE “protesters” have been using their trucks to try to block, hurt, and maybe even kill ICE agents for many months now.

You never see them trying to do this with an old Yugo hatchback.

Protestors could choose to be peaceful instead.

However, peaceful protesting doesn’t bring the chaos the Democrats craving more power want. So they’ll not take any responsibility for their rhetoric and double down on stupid.

Yet one more reason why I stopped voting for them and must hold my nose and vote Republican yet again. We need more Fettermans to take back the Democrats from their vicious radical wing.

DONATE TO AEON

Share