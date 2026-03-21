The Iranian regime - the IRGC - just hanged a 19-year-old wrestling champion in public for protesting the regime in January. The IRGC claims he killed two police officers, which is probably a lie, but even if it isn’t, it was likely in self-defense.

Let me be blunt: If you support the Ayatollah, you support Hitler. The Iranian regime is straight up evil. Not partially evil, not a hot mess like the U.S., but simplistically, categorically evil.

You know, the regime that has literal morality police that go on subways and arrest women for not covering their hair? The regime that just straight up kills protestors in the thousands?

So why are there so many influencers basically cheering on Iran here?

There are certainly valid reasons for criticizing the war on Iran. There is a difference, however, between a balanced criticism and the one-sided demoralization propaganda spewing forth from various influencers, who claim that Iran is winning handily and the US is flailing miserably…

Like this guy…it’s like he wants Iran to win.

The guy spent like an hour finding a gazillion different ways to say that the U.S. was losing. He also interviews Larry Johnson, who was a very vocal Hillary-supporting Democrat during the 2008 presidential campaign. These people are not Trump lovers.

Now, some of the naysayers are simple-minded libertarian types who think all war is inherently wrong and bad…and they apparently never saw the time-traveling Star Trek episode “The City on the Edge of Forever,” in which (SPOILER) we learn that Edith Keeler must die, because if she lives, her peace movement will ensure a Hitler victory. Even the progressive Star Trek back then knew that you can’t let cultish dictators win.

The Iranian regime is a cult dictatorship, like the Nazis, it has a religious supranationalism that fuels it, and their ultimate goal is to have the West destroyed and replaced with a global caliphate.

The IRGC killed 30,000+ protestors in January - although official estimates are more around 7,000, which is still atrocious. When arguing on X, the Iran supporters will basically mitigate this down to…”well, it was only about 3,000 people,” as if this somehow makes it good. In other words, even IRGC supporters will admit the dictatorship slaughters its own civilians en masse.

Iran just launched missiles that went upwards of 2,500 miles to target one of our key island military bases. They weren’t suppose to have that kind of tech already.

If you think they aren’t a threat, you are naive at best.

So what gets me are these guys that get on YouTube and go on and on for an hour about how great the Iran strategy is, how Iran is “winning,” and how Trump will have egg on his face after all is said and done.

Seriously? You hate Trump that much that you’d prefer the Iranian dictatorship comes out on top here?

Or there’s the Canadian Prepper guy who thinks all Trump supporters are stupid and “believe his lies.” Dear Prepper Guy, I actually know that the Trump administration is lying, because they aren’t telling us the real depth of the threat. The fact that Tulsi Gabbard is still around and mum about it makes me think the threat is much, much worse than we thought.

The 2,400 mile missiles kind of confirm this.

So with all this demoralization porn being pushed, I have a hard time finding balanced analysis that looks at both sides and gives a realistic picture.

I know it’s not trendy to be patriotic right now, that it’s hipper to be U.S. critical. OK, fine, but do we have to be so hateful of our own country that we want a literal dystopian dictatorship to win?

DONATE TO AEON

Share