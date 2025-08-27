A press conference just went live in response to a mass shooting at a Catholic mass at a church connected to a Catholic school in Minneapolis - see video above. Two kids are confirmed dead along with the killer.

Did we learn anything about the shooter? Nope. All we found out was that “he” was in his early 20s and didn’t have much of a previous record.

Already, social media users are speculating about who did it, with some suggesting that if the shooter isn’t a straight white male then the story will be “buried in a single day.”

While it’s not cool to “profile” anymore with the woke crowd, we have the following potential suspects:

Muslim immigrant - less likely, in that this was a solo shooter and no Islamic group has taken responsibility.

Disgruntled employee (floated by a reporter) - why would the employee target kids?

Victim of priest abuse (seen on YouTube comments) - but why target the kids and not a seminary?

Trans activist who probably was a student at the school - highly likely. But if true, the Minneapolis government may try to suppress this information in an attempt to “protect” the trans community.

Antifa member - also a strong possibility.

Government agent in a false flag - under Trump? Why?

Messed up kid on SSRIs - this is probably a given and likely combined with either trans or antifa involvement.

Accelerationist - on the conservative side, looking to start the Civil War, but once again, why target kids? They have other targets that would be better. We can rule this one out.

Out of all of the above, and given the reluctance of the police to identity the perpetrator, it is most likely some sort of LGBTQ+/Antifa activist, and we’ll see the Minneapolis government downplay this or try to make the killer look like a MAGA supporter in the next few days.

I hate to be so cynical but the new left cannot take responsibility for themselves and their own violent rhetoric.

What is certain is that the killer knew kids were in the building, as this was an “all school” mass apparently on the first day of school. So it’s likely the killer previously went to this Catholic school.

I will say for certainly that the anti-Christian - anti-Judeo/Christian - rhetoric of the woke left is in part to blame for this. In their effort to make the world more welcoming to certain groups, the left has done a good job of demonizing traditional Christian and Catholic thought on social issues.

Instead of showing respect for another opinion - as in, OK, we get that you think XYZ is a sin, we will agree to disagree, just let us live our lives in peace, the left has labeled any sort of disagreement as outright hatred that must be shunned and stopped with all sorts of emotional abuse. These are the people who will literally throw you in jail for misgendering. Picking up a gun is the next step.

Some will suggest this is the result of “gun culture.” Really? We had less gun laws back in the day when conservative Christianity was the major force defining social norms in the US. We didn’t have constant mass shootings then. Black conservative pastor Al Robinson wrote on X:

This is what happens when a nation is broken morally, spiritually, and culturally. Another deranged shooter storms into a church… the very place that should be our safest refuge… because our society has produced a generation of unhinged, medicated, fatherless, trauma-driven nut jobs. And the system feeds it… the media glorifies it… and politicians use it. This is not just “random tragedy.” It’s the rotten fruit of decades of policies that dismantled the nuclear family, normalized deviance, and stripped God out of schools, homes, and public life. Democrat ‘Evil’ fills the vacuum, and innocent people pay the price. Americans must stop pretending these are isolated cases. They are systemic failures, not of guns, but of culture… not of steel and lead, but of spirit and leadership.

I’m not saying we need to go back to the time when gays were in the closet. But the trend towards anti-Jewish, anti-Christian hatred on the left is resulting in real violence. But will they look in the mirror? Nope.

The two groups that are A-OK for the left to hate are Jews and Christians. We see the results…in blood.

UPDATE

Josh Walkos found the killer’s “alleged” YouTube channel, and the killer appears to have been “Trantifa” - with a gun clip about killing Donald Trump and a target with Jesus’s face on it - we have downloaded the videos in case X removes them and will analyze them later:

https://x.com/JoshWalkos/status/1960740372184805819

Want practical self‑defense training? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.

Tip Jar