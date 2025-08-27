The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CeeMcG's avatar
CeeMcG
12h

https://x.com/joshwalkos/status/1960740372184805819. Saw this on X just now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
snarevox's avatar
snarevox
9h

digging through that post i found his tranny application to change his name and try to force polite society (read: the rest of us) to pretend hes a girl instead of a delusional degenerate..

you should totally post his forms in your update section as they absolutely 100% validate your previous assumption and help to strengthen the argument that at this point, it pretty much just goes without saying that its almost certainly going to be one of them.

heres the link:

https://x.com/JoshWalkos/status/1960772751020711949

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Aeon Chronicle
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Aeon Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture