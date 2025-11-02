You may not like TPUSA or agree with its conservative stances.

But TPUSA is main reason why Trump won the 2024 election. Charlie Kirk’s TPUSA was the only organization able to reach young people on a wide scale.

If Kamala Harris won, we would have no free speech, we’d have an open invasion, we’d have mRNA vaccine mandates, and we’d also probably already be in a hot war with Russia.

Trump is not perfect. We may still have WWIII despite his best efforts.

But make no mistake, America would be going down the path of the UK if Democrats won. The Republicans are flawed but they are the only stopgap we have against global techno-totalitarianism. Sabotage the Republicans, destroy America.

So ask yourself, WHAT is motivating Candace Owens and her followers to tear down TPUSA?

You may wonder why we are covering Candace Owens so much. It’s because she can SINGLEHANDEDLY DESTROY THE USA by fracturing the MAGA movement.

Go take a look at Candace’s donation page with multiple ways to donate anonymously via crypto. If you think she’s some poor “truth seeker” you are naive as get out. She’s likely got some powerful money behind her. That woman is rich as all get out already and playing on people’s emotions by making herself out into a warrior victim. Candance Owens is a sophisticated propagandist.

You want a Gavin Newsom presidency? AOC as VP too? Keep spreading the lies of Candace Owen and other Jew haters like Ian Carroll.

It’s not a coincidence that both the far left and far right hate Jews so much. These people are ON THE SAME SIDE.

More on this soon.

