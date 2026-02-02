In the flurry of articles about the “protesters” in Minneapolis and elsewhere, lots of conservatives and just plain normal people have posed the question, perhaps rhetorically, “Do these people have jobs?”

The question becomes more interesting when we learn that they had a national strike.

Apparently last Friday, these people did not go to work, school or the shops. I wonder if they were missed.

Many years ago when I still associated with liberal causes, I had lots of friends who were basically professional protesters. They would travel from city to city, protesting the global whatever or the criminal whatever, sometimes something about the environment, following the latest “mass mobilization.” While some had trusts funds, many lived in cheap, ill-kept below-code collective houses and smoked a lot of weed. I see young versions of the same folks in my neighborhood: pink and purple haired, haunting coffee shops in clothing that renders them of ambiguous gender. The coffee shops and hippie co-op have signs that read:

I wonder if it is acceptable to drink coffee or shop at these establishments on the day of the “strike.”

I came from the labor movement: twenty years of organizing workers. A strike is when a group of workers withhold their labor in order to try to get their boss to agree to certain terms and conditions. Calling a collective temper tantrum thrown by people who, judging from the fact that they seem to be available to “protest” all day and all night, do not have real jobs, is disrespectful to the men and women who fought real strikes over real wages, benefits and working conditions throughout history.

Organizing school children to skip school is one step too far.

There are too many interruptions in learning in the regular school year as it is. Breaks, federal holidays, locally observed holidays, and snow days. Every break in education sets a child’s learning back. Schools are the main venue for socialization. For many children who come from dangerous communities and chaotic home lives, school is the only source of routine and structure. From kindergarten to high school, kids need a steady, consistent school routine to teach them how to live as productive adults.

We have enough trouble getting them to come to school on a regular day in many schools. When they hear the message that they should skip school for a cause, they are likely to do it, whether they can clearly articulate what that cause is or or not. Adults should not be encouraging kids of any age to skip school.

People striking from jobs they don’t have, encouraging kids to skip school when they need to be learning, and ceasing to shop, all have one thing in common: they will not affect government policy one bit. They will not remove ICE from cities any more than their posters will remove the snow and actual ice, which really is a problem, from the streets of my neighborhood.

This is my state representative’s office. His office has been very helpful to me on occasion, and I greatly appreciate his service. However, it seems like the ice below his office window is not paying much attention to the ICE OUT poster!