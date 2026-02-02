The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Keith Korman
19h

“For many children who come from dangerous communities and chaotic home lives, school is the only source of routine and structure.” So true. The tragedy of a dysfunctional home-life. But bless the teachers who try to make up the difference.

PSW
19h

It’s easy when you’re getting paid to do it. Beats panhandling.

