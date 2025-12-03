Deep in the heart of a blue city in a swing state…

We had some very important local elections where I live this year and I try to always vote, so I went to the polls at midday when they would not be crowded.

Everyone in this neighborhood assumes you’re voting Democrat, and for the most part they are correct. Not just Democrat - I’m not talking about a lot of pleasant Governor and Mrs. Shapiro types walking around - but people who advocate for the actual destruction of the state by any means necessary. It wasn’t always like that, but things have changed. Plenty of others have written about the normalization of political violence, so I don’t need to retread that. I just want to share my experience at the polls this year.

I had a brief chat with a woman outside who was supporting the Democrat DA candidate who unsurprisingly won. While I used to be a great supporter of his - I knew him personally and he did amazing things - I strongly believe based on my own experience that his reign in the DA’s office has added to the crime that is destroying the lives of the kids I teach in the inner city public schools and making me afraid to leave my apartment after dark. After meeting the Republican candidate, I decided to support him and did some phone banking for his campaign.

I went in to vote.

While standing in line, I heard a neighbor just in front of me making statements that I thought were illegal, especially at the polls.

As she ranted about how much she hates Trump, she said, “Oh, he will be assassinated. And soon, I hope.”

As a person about to walk in and cast a Republican vote for DA, I hoped my cover as a boring school teacher would hold while I quietly freaked out.

I voted and got out of there.

Then I stopped.

I walked back in and told the poll workers that I was a bit concerned. In a democracy, aren’t we supposed to go the the polls without listening to people advocating for the assassination of the elected President?

Help me out lawyer friends - isn’t this illegal?

Thanks to whatever God seems to put the person I need to see right there at the right time, I walked out just as my new friends on the local Republican committee were coming in to vote. I told them what happened. They had suggested that I write myself in for Minority Inspector of Elections, which I did. It’s a mostly non-partisan job, just being at the polls to make sure things are done correctly. Apparently there was another write in because we tied, and I’m waiting on the results. I’d love to play a productive role in helping democracy to function in my neighborhood… without assassination threats, please.

People on all sides should feel safe. I oppose many of the things the current administration is doing, some of the things I support. The chances of me playing a role in national politics are low. But local politics are a different thing. The desolation I see on a daily basis when a young girl walks in and puts her head on her desk because her father and uncle were murdered in the same week will not be solved without leaders who are willing to enforce the law, bring discipline and standards back to the schools, and model the American values of hard work rather than pander for votes by creating permanent dependence on the government.

I am planning to get more involved in local politics. I’ve been out of that kind of thing for a long time, but I can’t just sit at home while my community falls even further apart.