In a big FU to the Corporate Left establishment, Elon Musk has revealed plans to launch Grokipedia, an AI-powered competitor to Wikipedia, developed through his xAI startup.

Announced amid growing frustrations with Wikipedia’s perceived shortcomings, Grokipedia is touted by Musk as a “massive improvement” that will prioritize truth-seeking and neutrality, drawing on the capabilities of xAI’s Grok chatbot. This initiative comes at a time when Wikipedia faces mounting criticism for its handling of content, particularly in areas of politics and health.

At the heart of the backlash against Wikipedia is its left-leaning political bias, with Musk and conservative voices accusing the platform of systematically censoring or downplaying major conservative websites.

Wikipedia has effectively admitted to these practices through its editorial policies, which often label right-leaning sources as unreliable or fringe, limiting their visibility and credibility on the site. This has led to claims that the encyclopedia skews narratives on topics ranging from elections to cultural issues, favoring progressive viewpoints while marginalizing conservative perspectives.

Larry Sanger, cofounder of Wikipedia, has been criticizing the website for years for its censorship and left-wing bias. He was recently interviewed on Tucker, where he shared Wikipedia’s blacklist of conservative or right-of-center news sites. (We would hardly call Epoch Times “conservative,” but the CCP doesn’t like the publication, because it’s run by the Falun Dafa qigong “cult” that threatens Communist oligarchy in China.)

Compounding these concerns is Wikipedia’s approach to health and medicine, where it has been overtaken by pro-pharmaceutical “skeptics” affiliated with groups like QuackWatch. Critics argue that these influencers falsely smear all forms of alternative medicine as pseudoscience, without allowing balanced representation or evidence-based counterarguments. This has resulted in pages on topics like herbal remedies, acupuncture, or holistic therapies being heavily edited to dismiss them outright, often prioritizing mainstream pharmaceutical interests and suppressing dissenting scientific views.

Grokipedia aims to rectify these issues by leveraging AI to create a more comprehensive, unbiased repository of knowledge. Musk describes Grok, the foundation of this new platform, as “maximally truth-seeking,” designed to avoid the pitfalls of human bias. Since Grok has been trained on Wikipedia, it still exhibits many left-wing biases in its answers.

This isn’t the first attempt to dethrone Wikipedia. InfoGalactic, launched in 2016 as a fork of Wikipedia’s content with a focus on reducing bias, emerged as another competitor. While it’s sometimes mistakenly attributed to entrepreneur Kim DotCom, this connection is unverified and appears inaccurate—InfoGalactic was actually initiated by author and editor Vox Day to promote a “planetary knowledge core” free from ideological censorship.

Despite its promising start, InfoGalactic never gained sufficient traction, largely due to suppression by major search engines that buried its results, limiting user discovery and growth.

(InfoGalactic appears to be experiencing some technical difficulties…whether through a DDOS attack or something internal…if you try to access it and get an error message, try again.)

Many efforts to replace Wikipedia have been launched over the years, but mainstream news outlets have done their best to smear them all as racist and “far-right,” In a highly biased article from WIRED from 2017, these competing wikis are lumped in with holocaust deniers, while Wikipedia is painted as “the rare place where people across the political spectrum could hash out solid facts”:

The idea is that a stringent, Trump-supporting member of the alt-right shouldn’t have to read the same ideas as a Marxist, or a bleeding-heart college professor. (Day initially considered the tagline, “your universe, your view.”) But Infogalactic is only one of a number of crowdsourced encyclopedias tailored to various conservative factions. There’s Metapedia, a wiki with a white supremacist bent, which is published in 16 languages but is especially popular in Hungary and Germany. (On Metapedia, Barack Obama isn’t just a former president, he’s a “mixed race former president,” and the Holocaust is a genocide only according to “politically correct history.”) Or there’s Conservapedia, a version aimed at religious conservatives and created by Andrew Schlafly, son of the conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly. There’s even a wiki devoted solely to Pizzagate: pizzagate.wiki. … As what was once the political fringe becomes increasingly entrenched in the halls of power, members of the alt-right are looking to formalize their ideology beyond the White House. With the notion of facts under siege, they are taking aim at the documents that most closely resemble a holy text of mainstream consensus reality: Wikipedia.

Let’s repeat that. WIRED called Wikipedia a HOLY TEXT OF MAINSTREAM CONSENSUS REALITY.

Musk’s entry into this space could change the game, given his vast resources and influence. With xAI’s backing, Grokipedia promises real-time updates, AI-verified facts, and a commitment to diverse viewpoints, potentially reshaping how we access and trust online information. Whether it succeeds in overcoming Wikipedia’s entrenched position remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the battle for knowledge is heating up. For now, enthusiasts and skeptics alike will be watching closely as Grokipedia takes shape.

PS Beware of fake Grokipedia sites asking you to donate crypto…some are already popping up.

Support alternative media - please donate to Aeon Chronicle or upgrade your subscription below:

DONATE TO AEON

Share

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.