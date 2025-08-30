Spotted in the Internet wild: A trans activist at a march wears a t-shirt with “Emotional Support Demon” emblazoned on the front. A cutesy baby goat with Baphomet-style horns sits in the center, with an upside-down pentagram etched in red on its forehead. The goat is holding up two fingers on one of its paws, perhaps to mock the Catholic blessing sign.

This t-shirt isn’t funny. While it’s likely that this person doesn’t “literally” believe in demons (although maybe they do), you’re playing with fire when you invite demons into your life like this.

Since the Catholic church shooting earlier this week, I’ve been pondering how much of the trans movement is actually driven by demonic energy.

While media outlets have denounced the “bizarre theory” that trans terrorist Robin Westman was possibly a Satanist, all you need to do is listen to the first part of this video he posted to hear what appears to be a demon manifesting. This isn’t normal laughter. The sound includes a strange guttural noise at the front…it doesn’t sound fully human. The shooter used Jesus as a target.

The reality is a potentially vast and growing number of trans people are not just actively rejecting the church but embracing Satanism instead. Hell, it’s not just trans but many in the left who are now swallowing Satanism. And in the case of trans kids, demonic possession may play a huge factor in their identity issues.

Now. much of so-called mainstream “Satanism” claims it is actually secular humanist, and atheist - that they don’t believe in any literal Satan. How much of this is really “wink wink, nudge nudge” I don’t know, but it’s easy enough to find ex-Satanists spilling the beans on YouTube with harrowing stories.

Publicly, Satanists - and Luciferians, some of whom claim Lucifer is not the same thing as Satan - try to act all reasonable and logical, as if they don’t genuinely have a beef with Christ. If so, what’s with all the performative ritual and Halloween aesthetic, with pentagrams, black, and red dominating their websites? Why is this necessary if you don’t actually believe in Satan? Why not just be a secular humanist?

Look at this idiot “The Antibot” on YouTube who is advertising how she left the evangelical Christianity of her childhood to become a Satanist. She claims she’s nontheistic, but why the need for the ridiculous costume?

We have a grown woman wearing Baphomet horns, black nail polish, and a hog ring in her nose, dressed in black with an upside down cross necklace. A grown woman! Just take a gander at her costume - mind you, this was just posted a few days ago, not on Halloween:

How utterly pathetic! Do you see Christians running around with halos on their heads? I’ll have AI draw up a Christian parody of this ridiculous woman:

Perhaps Christian influencers should start dressing up like this on TikTok to draw the kids in? I’m half-joking here.

At any rate, our Satanic YouTuber claims she doesn’t really believe that Satanic rituals do anything, but despite that, she regularly performs spells at her home Satanic altar! She finds the spells in various sources or just makes them up. Why do the magic spells if you think they don’t work? Either she’s lying or a complete and total performative poser.

The problem with this practice is that she is literally inviting demons into herself by doing this. Even if she doesn’t believe in them, demons are real, and they can still do real damage. Demons love an open door like this.

How do we know demons are real? Because we have a ton of eyewitness accounts by various credible people who have experienced them. I know for the secular atheists, exorcists aren’t considered credible, but they exist in pretty much every culture throughout history.

The end result is that this “Antibot” woman will likely deteriorate in the years to come thanks to her stupidity, as the demons gain more and more control over her mind and emotions. A full possession is not needed to make your life a living hell.

Now, I want you to take a look at some of the comments under The Antibot’s video. By and large, the people who are drawn to this claim they are victims of “religious trauma” because of church teachings on sin. These people are really angry at feeling any sort of shame.

Now, don’t get me wrong, there are abusive parents who claim to be Christians who treat their kids like crap. But the gist is, a lot of people running to Satanism are doing so because they have fragile egos and can’t handle any criticism. Heaven forbid someone asks you to curb your bad behavior!

We can see why Satan was all about pride - and that’s what these people are: prideful. People who can’t handle someone telling them “no, you’re wrong.”

Into this toxic, narcissistic mix we have the trans movement, fully embraced by Satanism, with the gender-confused Baphomet as their mascot. How many trans “identities” are actually demons possessing the person? I’d guess a good number of them.

Now, not all trans are embracing Satanism. What we may have are a bunch of unwitting victims, and then those who actively told Satan to come into their hearts.

Robin Westman appears to be the latter - he asked Satan in, and because of that, was filled with rage and determined to murder children at mass.

And now you see why so many Democrats like Jen Psaki bashed “thoughts and prayers” after the shooting. Whether they are doing this consciously or just being influenced by the little devil next to their ear…PRAYERS are the only thing that can exorcise someone.

So here’s a little experiment you can try when confronted with any brainwashed, abusive woke person (not just trans, but any woke activist). When they start yelling or going on about XYZ, just mentally banish the demons attached to them by invoking Jesus. Keep your mouth shut otherwise. See what happens.

I have gotten into the habit of doing this lately and it seems to help. While I fortunately haven’t deal with a full-blown possession (leave that to the professionals, by the way), for minor demonic attachment a quick mental invocation of Jesus can shut people up real quick. You can also call upon Archangel Michael / Saint Michael to protect you and remove any demons.

Sadly, YouTubers like “The Antibot” will be sucking more young people into Satanism and destroying lives. I know it’s not cool in the mainstream to talk about this stuff - they’ll call me nuts - but it’s important that the rest of us acknowledge the spiritual dangers that are going on.

Thus, one of the most important things you can do right now is “thoughts and prayers” - especially for all the poor kids being led astray by these explicitly demonic social movements.

