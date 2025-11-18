Look, it’s not like I don’t care about young women getting used - but enough of the Jeffrey Epstein political theater! Wake me up when the arrests happen.

Look, Epstein was a bad man, but not that much worse than that jerk who made a gazillion off the Girls Gone Wild franchise - also another feeder to use and abuse teenage girls.

While we’re at it, perhaps we could put some attention on the pornography industry, which makes billions off of the abuse of young women who are primarily there because they themselves were likely raped and abused as children? How about all the everyday men in our lives who consume this toxic, misogynistic degenerative crap…and are addicted to it. Including some of the same Christian men who are bitching about Epstein?

We do have a sex abuse problem in this country, and it’s way far beyond Jeffrey Epstein and his elite posse.

