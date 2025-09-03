On Wednesday, September 3, victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein shared their stories at a press conference held at the Capitol. This bipartisan event was organized by Representatives Ro Khanna from California and Thomas Massie from Kentucky.

On September 2, Massie introduced a discharge petition for the Epstein Files Transparency Act. If 218 representatives sign the petition, the bill will be brought to the floor for consideration.

The various victims have shared similar stories of abuse by Epstein, which would often start with a massage turned into sexual exploitation. Some were coerced into recruiting other high school girls for Epstein.

A representative for the victims claimed that the women were drawing up their own first-hand “Epstein list” of potentially famous abuse perpetrators.

Not surprisingly, the first question by the press was about Trump calling the Epstein list a “hoax.” One of the attorneys for the victims said that in 2009, Donald Trump had helped with the Epstein investigation, and the lawyer didn’t understand the massive turnaround by Trump on the issue.

The news conference coincides with a new document dump of Epstein files. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna posted the following on X yesterday:

Some info ref the Epstein victims testimony today:

• There are over 33,000 documents. Names will be in those files. Per the victims, we need to follow the money trail. This was a well orchestrated operation with many tentacles to include shell corporations, etc.

• Chairman Comer via House Oversight is sending a SARS request to the US Treasury.

• There is a lot to uncover ref the Deutsche Bank and how money was funneled and moved.

• Epstein’s network was described as an international trafficking network to all members of congress who were present (both Democrat and Republican) and also involved trafficking women from Slavic nations as well. Immigration fraud, etc. Many of those women have stayed silent due to fear of retribution.

• Foreign governments (as in more than one) were named to be working with Epstein.

• Victim information, rightfully so, was redacted from release, but the committee as a whole is working to ensure that they will be given access to their information that was previously denied to them by other admins. Ty to the Trump admin for handing all of this over.

• One victim had her newborn daughter threatened for coming forward.

• Epstein was still victimizing underaged girls while on work-release while wearing an ankle monitor, only to spend the evening in prison.

• The attorneys of some of these implicated individuals have apparently already tried to contact some of the victims attorney’s.

• Rep Comer is running point on this and I am fully backing these efforts. https://x.com/RepLuna/status/1963063742842687719

As part of the document dump, the “missing minute” in the Epstein “suicide” security footage showed up, although it did not seem to offer any additional information on cursory view. (We will probably hear more about this video from online sleuths soon.)

