In a recent video discussing the spiritual crisis in Ecuador and beyond, Catholic exorcist Father Chad Ripperger revealed a disturbing reality: the battle against demonic possession has become far more difficult than in the past.

He shared that most exorcists over the last two years have complained they have not fully liberated anyone, with the average deliverance process now taking about four years. According to him, the stage they have entered is one where they are hardly liberating anyone, describing the process as a slow, grinding battle.

The exorcist explained that this increase in difficulty is due to demons gaining unusual power, fueled by widespread sin and moral decay. He noted that every sin opens a door for evil, making demons appear more powerful as people become weaker through their own actions. This spiritual weakening has led to a world increasingly influenced by darkness.

Despite this, the exorcist emphasized hope and faith. He reminded viewers that God’s grace is more powerful than evil and that those who remain faithful can overcome these trials. He encouraged perseverance and complete trust in God’s control, promising that even in these dark times, victory is possible.

