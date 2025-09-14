FBI Investigating "Multiple Leftist Organizations" in Charlie Kirk Shooting
Also: Trans Social Media Users Predicted the Assassination
The FBI, in coordination with state agencies, has formally opened investigations into multiple leftist organizations in Utah for possible advanced knowledge of the Charlie Kirk incident.
6 people have now been confirmed to have advanced knowledge of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. What do they all have in common? They are all transgender.
These sightings include this screenshot:
A book about Charlie Kirk being shot also appeared on Amazon the day before the assassination:
Developing…
Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.
Unbelievable.
That book author (if genuine) needs to be looking at a very difficult and traumatic future.