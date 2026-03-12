The FBI has now warned California about Iranian drone strikes possibly coming from Mexico.

I’m betting that at least some of you thought I might be crazy when I posted JUST TWO DAYS AGO the following about IRANIAN DRONES:

In December 2024, a slew of large mystery drones were seen over New Jersey and other locations throughout the U.S., including military bases…it just occurred to me that when this first happened, a few politicians in our government were claiming IRAN was behind the drones.

And today we learn of an FBI warning of possible drone attacks on California soil by IRAN.

See, I told you so!

Here are two more news articles about today’s shock announcement:

Summary: The FBI has recently warned California police departments about a potential Iranian drone attack on the West Coast as retaliation for U.S. strikes against Iran, according to an alert reviewed by ABC News. The warning, based on intelligence from early February 2026, mentions a possible surprise attack using drones launched from an unidentified vessel off the U.S. coast, though details on timing, targets, or perpetrators remain unclear. The threat follows Iran’s drone strikes in the Middle East and concerns about Iran’s presence in Mexico and South America, where it could collaborate with cartels to conduct attacks. While the Department of Homeland Security views a large-scale attack as unlikely, officials emphasize the importance of vigilance and preparedness. President Donald Trump, when asked about the threat, expressed no concern. This situation is ongoing and under close monitoring.

Summary: Former US Army intelligence operator Brett Velicovich warned that Iran likely has thousands of long-range, one-way attack drones capable of being launched from ships or remote locations and controlled over networks like Starlink to strike targets in California, potentially in swarms with explosive warheads guided by GPS; he and other experts say the U.S. is vulnerable and unprepared, and defenses would need multiple layers (missiles, jammers, lasers, small-arms) because there is no single solution, prompting FBI and local law enforcement alerts and monitoring despite no specific threats currently identified to Los Angeles.

So if this happens, some people are going to default to “false flag.” Well, there are sometimes false flags, and sometimes real assholes in the world. Given the total KEYSTONE COPS response of our government when those mystery drones first started charting NJ in late 2024, it seems like our government was legit caught off-guard and had no clue what was going on.

So I’m saying that the Jersey drones were probably Iranian. And if God-forbid a drone hits Los Angeles, it will likely be genuinely Iranian. Not a false flag.

My Occam’s Razor is this: The politicians who publicly said they were told the Jersey drones were Iranian, coming from an off-shore or skyborne “mothership,” were likely correct. Both the Biden and Trump administration lied and covered it up to keep Americans from panicking.

A year and two months later, here we are at war with Iran.

I’m not trying to spread fear, BTW. But you should consider that, just because we’ve all lived in our American bubble for so long, it doesn’t mean that no-one can ever attack us again after 9/11. Just be alert to your surroundings because who knows what the hornet’s nest might do now that it’s been kicked.

