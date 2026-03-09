In December 2024, a slew of large mystery drones were seen over New Jersey and other locations throughout the U.S., including military bases. The official brush-off explanations claiming these were ours did not make sense to me, especially considering the alleged “swarm” of dozens of drones that chased a Coast Guard ship off the Jersey Shore.

For some reason, most people accepted the official non-explanations and went about their business. But I never did. And it just occurred to me that when this first happened, a few politicians in our government were claiming IRAN was behind the drones.

Some had also speculated that these weren’t foreign drones, but our own drones looking for smuggled nuclear material.

I know a lot of people think Trump is being an obtuse fool (or controlled by Israel) in starting the Iran War, but I really think there’s more going on behind the scenes we are not privy to. In other words, I think the Iran threat was much more imminent than people realize.

Meanwhile, there is a slew of anti-American propaganda being pushed, from Tucker Carlson’s increasingly insane comments (like Israel is conducting a “war on beauty”) to Mamdani blaming “white supremacists” for two ISIS-wannabes trying to blow up NYC this weekend with IEDs filled with nails. I’ve never seen anti-American propaganda on this scale in my lifetime.

Weirdly, the Trump administration is not countering with much of their own pro-America propaganda. They are just pushing forward, come hell or highwater.

Some of this is a bit weird, if you ask me. It feels existential.

Iran is also potentially being helped by China, by the way. Just consider that. Please don’t give me the simplistic analysis that China would never dare hurt the U.S. as they need us as a captive market. They might better have us as a market if they control us directly. Meanwhile, Iran is being run by cultish psychopaths.

I’m just going to put this here. I absolutely do not want any nukes dropped. But if it happens, and we are the ones that strike first, do consider the possibility that the religious fanatics running Iran may have just been about to pull a dirty trigger.

At any rate, below is the text from our original article from December 11, 2024:

NJ Rep Claims IRAN Runs Mystery Drones

“Iran launched a mothership.” UPDATE: Pentagon denies claim.

In an interview on Fox News, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., claims that “high sources” have told him that Iran is behind the drones flying over New Jersey.

He claimed that about a month ago “Iran launched a mothership,” which apparently spawned the drones seen in North Jersey. He did not specify whether “mothership” meant spaceship, airplane, or ocean vessel.

“Iran made a deal with China” to get the technology, Van Drew claimed. “We don’t even have anything like this.”

He said multiple times, “These drones should be shot down.”

Last night, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) reported being briefed by a U.S. Coast Guard officer about a recent incident where a drone swarm pursued a Coast Guard vessel during a patrol.

At a town hall in Long Beach Island, Smith, alongside Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, emphasized the need for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to send more resources to New Jersey to investigate the rise in drone activity in the area. Smith highlighted a disturbing incident where drones flew closely behind a 47-foot Coast Guard boat, operated by USCG Station Barnegat Light, indicating a significant increase in unmanned aerial systems in the state's airspace.

UPDATE: Pentagon says Iran is NOT responsible, claims there is no “Iranian mothership” off the East Coast. See video and thread on Reddit here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/UFOs/comments/1hc1l58/pentagon_no_evidence_its_any_foreign_entity_its/

