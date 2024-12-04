Forced Speech in Canada: Fly the Pride Flag or Else
Harold McQuaker, Mayor of Emo Township, Refuses to Pay $5,000 Fine and Rejects LGBTQ2S+ Reeducation Training
Canadian Mayor Defies Human Rights Commission Over Pride Flag Fine
Canadian progressives have yet to learn that the more you force something on people, the more they are likely to hate it.
Throughout history, various regimes have employed the tactic of coerced speech, compelling individuals and communities to display specific symbols or flags as a demons…