If you have not yet heard the horrifying account of how former hostage in Gaza, Romi Gonen, was sexually assaulted multiple times, by multiple men, in Hamas captivity, start reading about it here in the Times of Israel.

I don’t think anyone is surprised to learn that the same savages who raped and murdered women on October 7 continued to rape Jewish women when they had them all alone in captivity. But we must pay attention to this former hostage’s account, and remember that this is what would happen to any of us, Jewish or not Jewish, western women if we were to fall into the hands of terrorists.

The details are important. One of her captors, who was supposed to be tending to her gunshot wounds, molested her in the shower. The people who were supposed to be caring for her in a hospital right after she was kidnapped tore off all her clothes and jewelry. One of her captors would not let her go to the bathroom alone. He made her sleep with him every night and assaulted her while she cried. He was “ecstatic” while she wept so much that her legs were covered in tears.

Are these the people you want running your world?

Apparently so, judging from the uncritical support Western leftists, including many who call themselves feminists, have given to the terrorists. It’s been said before, but it is worth repeating: the same people who said “Believe all women” and destroyed American men’s careers over nothing more than allegations of inappropriate comments completely ignore or outright deny the brutal rape and torture of Israeli women.

Is it a coincidence that the rape gangs in Great Britain got away with it for so long? The message to radical Islamist men is clear: it’s fine to rape Jewish women, rape white girls, and treat Muslim women as property. And to Jewish and white western men: don’t intervene. If you do, you’re Islamophobic.

It’s time for the West to draw a hard line between respecting religion and tolerating crime. Respecting religion means that all people can pray as they wish, worship as they wish, eat as they wish, and celebrate or not celebrate the holidays of their choosing. It does not mean that it’s okay for those of one religion to rape women of another religion whom they consider worthless infidels.

Western women who ignore or justify or deny the rape of Jewish women are endorsing rape as a weapon of political violence. They just assume that it won’t be turned on them.

I pray that they are right, and that the West comes to its senses before suicidal leftism destroys us entirely.

