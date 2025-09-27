The short-lived suspension of late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel created the expected explosion of virtue signalling about “Free Speech” and how terrible it is for any progressive mouthpiece person to be silenced for any reason.

What it did not produce is any new appreciation for the First Amendment, or the significance of Free Speech to a Free Society.

Is Jimmy Kimmel’s resurrection on late-night television the “vindication of free speech” that CNN’s Brian Stelter claims it is?

Was his suspension truly “a government threat to silence a comedian the President doesn’t like...”? Kimmel himself certainly wants you to believe that it was.

Corporate media and the progressive propagandists who have openly celebrated Charlie Kirk’s murder certainly want you to believe that poor Jimmy Kimmel is a victim of dastardly right-wing censorship.

Is any of that true? No.

Jimmy Kimmel and all who speak as he does remain very much the problem. They have never been the solution.

There can be no doubt here. Progressive commentators have openly celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination, with some, such as podcaster “Destiny” (real name Steven Bonnell), openly calling for even more killings of libertarian and conservative voices.

You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events so that they look to their leadership to turn down the temperature. The issue is right now, they don’t feel like there’s any fear.

That is an explicit call for more violence. There are zero alternative interpretations of Bonnell’s incontinent rhetoric.

Nor is Jimmy Kimmel quite the poor oppressed victim of government censorship that he claims to be.

For starters, his comment which outraged so many conservatives and especially those within the MAGA Coalition was an absolute lie.

We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.

There is no question that Kirk’s killer was driven by an ideological hatred of Charlie Kirk. We know that from his own words to his roommate and romantic partner.

ROOMMATE: “Why?” ROBINSON: “Why did I do it? I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again. Hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.”

It is also noteworthy that Nick Fuentes, the presumptive leader of an agglomeration of fringe conservatives known as “Groypers”, was explicit in condemning Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

It is also noteworthy that progressive media outlets such as DemState reported that Kirk’s killer held left-wing views.

All this was known and reported well before Jimmy Kimmel opened his mouth and pretended that Kirk’s killer was somehow part of the “MAGA gang.” The media and the world knew perfectly well the progressive motivations behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination. It beggars belief that Jimmy Kimmel was not aware of these facts.

Jimmy Kimmel lied. There is no escaping that reality. Corporate media can pontificate about Free Speech until the Second Coming of Christ and Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks will still be nothing but a lie.

Does the First Amendment grant people the right to lie with impunity? Not completely.

The civil torts of slander and libel predate the First Amendment, which has never been understood to provide defamatory speech blanket immunity from either litigation or prosecution. Further, the Supreme Court has upheld laws establishing “criminal libel” statutes, affirming that false and defamatory statements are not shielded by the First Amendment.

Even the historic New York Times Co. v Sullivan case, which limited public figures’ capacity to sue for defamation, retained an exception for a case involving “actual malice”—i.e., knowledge a statement is false or a reckless disregard for whether or not it is false. Nor did the ruling reverse earlier rulings upholding criminal libel statutes.

Lies, and especially defamatory lies, are not guaranteed First Amendment protection.

Jimmy Kimmel’s statement was not merely a lie, it was clearly defamatory and demonstrably malicious. Even a brief survey of media coverage of Charlie Kirk’s assassination accessible to the public at the time shows that attempts to link his killer to various right-wing and conservative factions had fallen flat, and that Kirk’s murder was indisputably motivated by progressive political ideologies and influences.

By pontificating on current events to his audience, Kimmel very deliberately positioned himself as a commentator on those events, and did not even do basic due diligence on the facts behind his rhetoric.

For my primary publication, All Facts Matter, such a callous disregard for facts, data, and evidence is a cardinal sin, one I have consistently pledged to my readers to avoid. Kimmel not only did not avoid that sin, he indulged with abandon.

Nor did Jimmy Kimmel express any contrition for his lies. Any chance his was an innocent mistake free from actual malice ended with his first post-suspension monologue.

But I do want to make something clear because it’s important to me as a human. And that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t…I don’t think there’s anything funny about it. I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed, sending love to his family and asking for compassion, and I meant it, and I still do. Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what….It was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make, but I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both. And for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way.

Except Kimmel did make light of Kirk’s murder, and did blame the political right for it. Perversely, he even admitted as much.

Jimmy Kimmel lied, and then he admitted to lying. To what extent must we extend Free Speech protections to lies?

There is an ugly reality surrounding Charlie Kirk’s murder which we cannot avoid, which Jimmy Kimmel ignores both to his shame and to his peril: As a political assassination, it was driven by the extreme rhetoric of the political left explicitly calling for violence and the murder of prominent conservative figures. The facts are clear on this point, and admit of no alternative interpretation.

A point I argued in the wake of Kimmel’s initial suspension still stands:

The case law established by the Supreme Court is clear on one point: any act of speech intended or likely to produce lawless action or violence is subject to legal sanction.

We have in Charlie Kirk’s murder unambiguous evidence that the extreme rhetoric of the political left is producing violence. The extreme rhetoric of the political left is resulting in murder.

In case after case, the Supreme Court has for over a century consistently ruled that utterances which lead to lawlessness and violence do not get to hide behind the First Amendment. No one gets to incite riots or instigate any form of violence with impunity.

We cannot exaggerate the importance of this principle. All of the corporate media posturing and virtue-signalling over Jimmy Kimmel stems from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s admittedly intemperate words on the Benny Johnson podcast threatening government action against ABC and Disney for Kimmel’s lies:

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr blasted Kimmel on Wednesday, telling podcaster Benny Johnson that Kimmel’s comments were “truly sick,” and that there’s a “strong case” for legal action against both ABC and Disney (ABC is a Disney subsidiary). “This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney,” said Carr. “These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Even Republican Senator Ted Cruz was discomfited by Carr’s statements.

Cruz noted that he was no fan of Kimmel’s, and said he is “thrilled that he was fired” over his comments about Kirk. “But let me tell you, if the government gets in the business of saying we don’t say what you the media have said, we’re going to ban you from the airwaves if you don’t say what we like, that will end up bad for conservatives,” Cruz said.

Yet if rhetoric is producing violence, the FCC is duty-bound to take action. Any utterance which incites violence is vulnerable to legal sanction, and has always been vulnerable to legal sanction. That understanding was enshrined in American jurisprudence in Brandenburg v Ohio, and remains there to this day.

Brendan Carr’s comments lacked relevant legal nuance and context, but those omissions do not change the legal realities of what government is permitted and even obligated to do when confronted with utterances which incite violence or lead to lawlessness.

Did the continuation of left-wing rhetoric in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder motivate the shooter who recently attacked an ICE detention facility in Dallas? That hypothesis is quite a bit more credible now than it was just a month ago.

Did Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night comments contribute to that shooting? That hypothesis is also quite a bit more credible now than it was just a month ago.

Does the heightened credibility of either hypothesis warrant Kimmel being booted off the airwaves? At the very least, that heightened credibility results in diminished credibility to cries Kimmel was being “censored.”

Progressives have lied about Charlie Kirk, and about conservatives in general, for years. Progressives have demonized Charlie Kirk and conservatives in general for years. Progressives have openly called for violence against Charlie Kirk and conservatives in general for years.

Someone chose to finally answer that call by gunning down Charlie Kirk.

Progressives responded with celebration. Progressives responded with approval and validation. Progressives responded with joy.

Jimmy Kimmel found Kirk’s death suitable for mockery and lies.

Jimmy Kimmel is unrepentant, unremorseful, unapologetic about his mockery and lies. Jimmy Kimmel believes, because he was “cancelled” for a few days, he is somehow a victim, even though it was Charlie Kirk who was cancelled permanently.

I have long argued that Free Speech is a moral imperative, and I believe that even now. I do not want to see people’s ability to express ideas curtailed.

I also believe that speech must come with consequences. If you speak falsely, if you defame others, there should be consequences. Simple justice demands that much of us.

If you are offensive in the public square, the public marketplace is well within its rights to turn away, isolate you, and ignore you.

If you incite violence and encourage mayhem, the government is fully empowered to prosecute you for complicity in that violence and mayhem.

I believe these principles must apply or Free Speech itself cannot endure. If people will not govern their utterances themselves, practicing the ethical principles of civility, courtesy, and restraint, government will either intervene to govern those utterances or anarchy will result.

Neither outcome is appealing if we truly value Free Speech.

Free Speech is a moral imperative. Because it is a moral imperative, it is equally imperative that we are moral in our speech. We must be honest. We must be civil. We must be courteous.

If we are immoral in our speech, we are not upholding the moral foundations of Free Speech. If we are immoral in our speech, we are jeopardizing our right to Free Speech.

Jimmy Kimmel, and all those like him, are shamelessly and unabashedly immoral in their speech, and have been especially so when talking about Charlie Kirk.

That’s not a defense of Free Speech, but an assault on it.

Jimmy Kimmel is not a victim of censorship. He is the perverse rationale for it.

Free Speech still hangs in the balance in this country, and Jimmy Kimmel is a major reason why.

When it comes to Free Speech, Jimmy Kimmel remains very much the problem and not the solution.

