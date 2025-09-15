A bomb planted on a FOX 13 news van in Salt Lake City failed to detonate on Friday. Police arrested two suspects, Adeeb Nasir (58) and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir (31), who were found with explosives, firearms, illegal drugs, and paraphernalia during a subsequent FBI search in Magna, Utah.

The suspects face charges related to weapons possession and terrorism threats. Social media photos linked to the suspects show potential involvement in the furry community, including avian (bird) costumes. Their home had anti-Trump messages, including a flag that read: “Is He Dead Yet?”.

Meanwhile, journalist Fatima Khan, who is critical of fundamentalist Islam, has just taken a social media break due to a sudden influx of death threats, which may indicate terrorist activity cranking up. She wrote on X:

Hey friends, I need to let you know that I’ll be stepping away from X for a bit. I’ve been receiving around 200–300 d*ath threats in the past 24 hours, and I don’t feel safe. For my safety, I’ll be staying away for a few days. Please don’t worry, and I’ll keep you updated. Thank you for everything.

See you soon….



Love you guys

Coincidence? Khan had recently been posting videos of LGBTQ+ converts to Islam:

SHOCKING: Trans man converts to Islam. Man who identifies as a Muslim woman

says he is looking for a boyfriend. Not a Zionist. A Berber culture. Muslim or open to converting.



What you think about her?

