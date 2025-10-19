The Aeon Chronicle

Pamela Fingar
Embarrassing useless idiots! I’ll bet they haven’t done a minute of research and they all have dementia!

Kip🎗️
I watched the videos of these marches yesterday in NYC, Denver, Dallas and Chicago, and an enormous number of the attendees were extraordinarily hostile, profane, and even violent; and the only provocation, if you can even call it that, was a livestreamer in each case they identified as conservative. The livestreamers never provoked anything close to the level of vitriol or physical assault they received. And in every case, there were "grantifas" verbally or physically assaulting the much younger streamer. It was sickening.

That said: not everyone at these protests is depolorable. My 82 year old mother attends these and she deplores violence and profanity. She thinks Trump is bad for the country, and she can't stand Elon Musk. Those are both debatable positions but they are well within the bounds of acceptable political opinions and discourse. My guess is these marches make her feel among a community of people who share most of her political convictions about the Trump administration.

I am not MAGA. I wouldn't go near these marches, and I deplore them. But not everyone at them is a hateful idiot.

