Is there anything more cringy than a sheltered, well-off white suburban Boomer pretending to be an edge-lord by holding up a “Grantifa” sign at No Kings?

As I wrote yesterday, these naive Baby Boomers are being used to give cover for the more violent actions of the real Antifa, which predictably attacked ICE facilities in cities like Portland last night.

The liberal Boomers who stupidly demonstrated with “I Am Antifa” signs have no clue what Antifa really is and how violent and dangerous it has become. Their brains have rotted on a diet of MSNBC and NPR.

While these white-haired white hippies think they are being clever with their Antifa signs, they are receiving a lot of mockery on social media, such as:

Imagine being in the final chapters of your life and choosing to play dress up in silly costumes, holding crude placards with buzz-phrases. Sad stuff to see these geriatric losers embarrass themselves like this.

What’s even cringier than the Grantifa signs are the Boomers who became furries for a day because they mistakenly think the animal costumes seen on daytime ICE protests are just meant to be “cute” and not a full-blown identity.

I mean, what is patently worse than a “Grantifa” - who needs a cane to walk safely - dressed up in an inflatable Axolotl costume that limits visibility? I guess the inflation will protect her if she falls down?

These kiddie costumes require perpetual battery-powered fans blowing to keep them inflated, so I guess to hell with the environment then.

Of course, we’re talking about leftist Baby Boomer women, who claim to care about climate change…while driving around in mega-SUVs with their toxic blue and purple hair dye barely covering up the grey.

Now. Not all Boomers are brainwashed emotional children. But I have to wonder if the name “Baby Boomer” somehow psychologically kept a vast portion of this generation in the emotional state of a toddler.

Do we even know what the No Kings people want, except no Trump? They can’t articulate much of anything in terms of policy, except slogans about fascism.

And that’s what makes this movement so dangerous. We have a bunch of people mobilizing out of emotional reaction. While things haven’t flared up too badly yet, mark my words, it’s coming.

Mostly Peaceful, But Not Quite

The violence hasn’t fully started yet, but it will. Articles in left-wing publications like NPR are claiming yesterday’s No Kings was entirely peaceful. It was not.

As mentioned above, Antifa attacked ICE facilities later in the day. Also, Dallas Police had to get involved as No Kings protestors attacked a few conservative counter-protestors. You can be sure things would have escalated more if MAGA hadn’t graciously stayed home for the most part yesterday - not because MAGA would have been violent, but because some of the leftists would have lost their (ahem) shirt.

Some have commented about how the protests cleared out almost precisely at 1 pm, suggesting this may have been due to paid protestors. I disagree. I think people cleared out because the old Baby Boomers only have so much energy. Also, No Kings was in effect a sort of social event for them.

My father has Boomer friends who went to No Kings yesterday. Here was their schedule: Go to No Kings in the morning. Go to a Chili Cook-Off in the afternoon. And no, I did NOT make that up!

Dad’s Boomer friends are by and large wealthy and sheltered, and know zero minorities for the most part, except for Jose who mows their lawn for them. Their personal concern over immigration is that they won’t have Hispanic workers to trim their tree branches.

The No Kings protest was also curiously absent any black faces for the most part, even in places like Atlanta. What these pensioned Boomers don’t have a clue about is that rampant immigration does nothing to help inner city black communities. Immigration doesn’t negatively impact white suburban Boomers. They still live in peaceful enclaves in houses already paid off, and retired suburbanites don’t have to deal with competition for jobs and housing.

What’s the Real Goal With No Kings?

Given that a good portion of the No Kings protestors seem to be on the older side of Boomer, most of them will be dying off in the next 10 years or so. Is this a good long-term growth plan for the Democrats?

What is really the point of mobilizing white seniors in this manner? They are already the ones that vote, so what’s really the goal here?

Well, if I were a shadowy cabal of billionaires and elites who wanted to overthrow the U.S. government, I might do the following:

Stage two national protests that were “mostly peaceful” and targeted towards seniors. Promote the narrative that the “resistance” is peaceful while covering for ongoing Antifa violence.

In essence, No Kings is a major psy-op designed to keep liberal Baby Boomers ignorant and emotionally attached to their blind spot, that being the false idea that Antifa doesn’t exist and whatever of it does exist, is “peaceful.”

Now that we have the narrative of fake peace established, we can start the chaos.

For national protest #3, I would mobilize Antifa during the day, not the nighttime, and seed fake “MAGA” plants to stir up fights with Antifa. I would purposefully goad Trump to overrespond with military to quell the violence between Antifa and fake MAGA.

Or worse.

I would then use the outcry over Trump’s military action as a reason to remove him from power. Given that several liberal governors, headed by Gavin Newsom, just launched their own alternative public health agency because they hate MAHA…just watch…they will likely launch more alternative “public” agencies in the near future, to set up a parallel government.

This may be in fact part of the reason why Democrats are prolonging the shutdown. It gives them an excuse to set up a parallel government.

It’s already working. Here’s one comment about the new “public health alliance”:

Maybe the “shadow” public health alliance shouldn’t be a shadow. When the federal government shirks, or denies its responsibility to the American people, we must remove such govern and appoint new guards for our future security, welfare and prosperity. Now the question I have is this: are red states allowed to join (even secretly)?

See? They are setting a precedent here. An alternative quasi-government structure, based on the idea that the U.S. government has failed.

Once their parallel government is fully set up and in place, Democrats will attempt to take over the country entirely, bolstered by outrage from key demographics like Boomers and an illusion of public support.

Well, that would be how I’d plan it, and I would bet they are working on something like this right now. What do you think?

DONATE TO AEON

Share

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.