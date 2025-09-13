Well, so much for the leftist narrative that Charlie Kirk’s assassination was actually a far-right “groyper.” This false talking point spread like wildfire over the last day, clearly orchestrated, with everyone from has-been celebrities to Democrats in Congress pushing the lie.

Now that it’s come out that Tyler Robinson’s roommate and partner was actually a trans in transition (male to female), watch the left scramble to flip the narrative again.

Not that I need to say this, because it’s mostly the left that genuinely wants to kill people for their beliefs…but we do not know yet whether Tyler Robinson’s roommate/partner was in on the assassination, but since they are cooperating with law enforcement, I am guessing not. Please do not retaliate against this person.

What does seem clear from TikTok videos is that Robinson’s partner was potentially both trans and furry-identifying, as evidenced in a selfie video showing a male in a fur-suit transform into a manga woman.

Prior to this revelation, the left was busy playing “gotcha” with a Guardian article that initially quoted a high school friend of Robinson’s saying he turned leftward.

The Guardian is left-wing and likely freaked out that conservatives were using their article as talking points, so they put out a retraction. They made up a reason to remove the quotes - it doesn’t mean they weren’t true.

Who ever “accurately remembers” every detail about every relationship? This is a bogus reason for a retraction.

As this pathetic attempt to cover up the truth was going on, I had a feeling that egg would be on their faces soon enough.

This also goes for online grifters who barked that influencers like Andy Ngo had reacted too soon with potential information early on that Robinson was connected to “Trantifa.”

Sure enough, the trans connection leaked out. No, I’m not surprised. Trans has become an increasingly violent cult over the years.

How will the left react? First, we’ll see the denials. Then, we’ll see the narrative flip. Instead of being called a groyper, Robinson will perhaps be heralded as a trans activist pushed over the edge because of concerns over his “lady love.” We’ll be inundated with stories about how trans people are the victims, not the perpetrators of violence. We will be told that the conservative household Robinson grew up in must have been “abusive.”

I don’t know the exact format, but they’ll have to make the flip soon. Watch social media in the next 24 hours to see what direction they’ll go in. The PR firms coordinating leftist social media strategy are working overtime now.

