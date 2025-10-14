Charlie Kirk will be posthumously given the Presidential Medal of Freedom today by President Trump, on what would have been Charlie’s 32nd birthday.

It’s been a wild roller coaster since Charlie died. Trump brokered a major peace deal between Israel and Gaza. But Charlie’s legacy has been completely tarred and dragged through the mud by obsessive anti-Jew conspiracy theorists, whom I have dubbed the “Antisemitic Underpants Gnomes” (AUG) because they lamely try to connect every bad thing that happens to Israel, despite having no evidence. (More on that in this article.)

It hurts my heart to see people destroying the good will for Charlie with these hateful theories. Most of these obsessive people offer zero proof of anything, but simply work their darndest to poke holes in official narratives by deploying deceptive technobabble explanations.

However, we can’t be so oppositional in our thinking that just because one thing might be a false flag, it follows that everything is a false flag.

This is toxic thinking at its core. It removes agency from regular people. It basically says that everything that happens is 100% controlled by elite shadowy figures (or Israel). That no-one can independently go postal or grab a gun to kill someone on their own volition. Which is just patently stupid when you think about it.

I’m not against conspiracy theories. But lately, conspiracy theorists have gotten to be so reactive and stupid that I’m very concerned they are going to be instrumental in destroying whatever freedoms we have left…either directly or indirectly.

When ridiculous conspiracy theories started going viral that the Pacific Palisades fires were caused by DEW weapons (instead of a more obvious tool such as a match), I posted an article, Not Every Damn Thing Is a Conspiracy, where I wrote:

There is a dark side to the Truth and Freedom Movement. A very dark side. TFM influencers have done a number of the minds of their followers. Doom is addicting. Let’s get real. There’s also an ego allure in thinking you are “in the know” and aren’t one of the “sheeple” who buys everything the mainstream tells you. There is also money to be made via clicks and subscriptions. I can tell you right now that I’d be a lot more popular if I was automatically blaming the Evil Cabal with every event. It’s weirdly emotionally satisfying to read about constant conspiracy theories. But our world is not that simple. Sometimes someone becomes a mass shooter simply because they were abused as a kid and their antidepressants made them more violent. Not every lone gunman is an MK Ultra victim. Not every terrorist was “allowed” or “paid for” by the US government. Many of our current problems are due to stupidity and incompetence, not evil masterminds.

That was just January. In the subsequent 10 months, suddenly we we went from the “Evil Cabal” of globalists to “Israel” controlling everything.

The antisemitism has gotten so bad in certain circles of conservatives, I wonder why I bothered to leave the left in the first place! Why bother, if the people I’m trying to seek refuge in are caught up with the same hateful identity politics as what I am fleeing from?

Leftists sell oppression politics that blame people’s woes on an elite group of oppressors (Western white males). Right-leaning Antisemitic Underpants Gnomes sell oppression politics that blame people’s woes on an elite group of oppressors (Jews/Zionists/Israel). It’s the same damn thing!

When I see someone so clearly filled with arrogance and insanity as Candace Owens getting major attention, while I am just spitting in the wind - I just want to give up. (By the way, Candace is still allowed and promoted on YouTube so why aren’t the conspiracy obsessed wondering why she is there and not off in some corner of the Dark Web? Or at least relegated to BitChute?)

I’ll confess that I was feeling a bit dispirited about this publication Aeon Chronicle even before Charlie Kirk’s assassination. I was wondering what the point was, given the little traction most articles get. But after Charlie’s murder, I decided to press on, because countering mainstream media narratives is important. That’s when I recruited April to the team - thanks, April! - which gave me some hope that thoughtful people still existed who deserved to be heard.

Both April and I wrote some articles warning about the growing violence on the left in America. This is the violence that Candace Owens and her gnome crew are deflecting attention from by blaming Israel.

In response, one of our now former writers penned an article calling both myself and April unhinged, crazy, and hysterical for being concerned about far-left violence. He scheduled the piece at midnight with a lame email message warning that it was going to be published the next morning. Thankfully, I caught it before it went out. April had only been here a week, and she didn’t deserve a public lashing on the very publication she contributed to. (He had already published the piece on his own Substack unbeknownst to me, however.)

That writer was also an anti-Israel conspiracy theorist, who had been warned previously that - while I support free speech - I didn’t want Israel Derangement Syndrome articles on Aeon…not just because it fuels this insanity, but because it attracts the kind of readers I don’t want here.

He had already broken this rule before, but I had given him a second chance. In thanks, he insulted myself and my new writer publicly, which is why he was let go…not just because he disagreed, but because he tried to actively attack our new writer on this very publication.

This was disappointing, but it also made me wonder how people could be so blind as to not see how dangerous and powerful the far-left has become?

What exactly is it that I am fighting for, if the people who claim to be about freedom are so obsessed with Israel that they can’t understand and see the real threats staring them right in the face?

By the way, the Pacific Palisades fires were not caused by DEW machines but by a crazed climate change leftist with a match. Once again, by pointing at far-fetched conspiracies, we miss the threat in front of us.

While these DEW idiots are imagining imaginary sky lasers, modern communism under the guise of “equity” is being installed using much more mundane methods, everything from national educational standards to constant protests, not to mention random acts of terrorism.

Zohran Mamdani will likely be the next mayor of New York. He has been literally bought and paid for by foreign interests. He is just one of many trojan horses. Unless he gets kicked out of the race for his foreign donations, he will likely win in a landslide. If Mamdani does get prosecuted, the left will claim Trump is being “authoritarian,” despite the Biden administration going after Trump’s people for other campaign finance violations.

We can’t afford to be sniping about far-fetched conspiracy theories right now when the real threats to our freedom are being installed via much more mundane means.

Aeon Chronicle used to have a UK writer, by the way. She had to quit. Why? Because after posting an article critical of UK PM Kier Starmer, her husband became terrified that someone was going to knock on the door and arrest her. He advised her to stop, and she decided she not only needed to stop posting here, but get off of all social media except for the utterly banal. She has kids still in school. She can’t afford to battle the censorship directly.

This is what the US will become soon if the left wins.

So after I posted the article last week about Candace Owens and her army of Antisemitic Underpants Gnomes, I was feeling deflated again. HOURS of work to write that up and only 9 likes, one of which was from the Aeon account to help with algorithms. Why do I put so much effort into all this? I said to God, I need a sign to continue, or I’m quitting.

Within 24 hours, we had our second only paid subscriber upgrade. Thank you! I needed that sign to continue.

The United States is in real trouble. And we aren’t going to be able to fight the equity-obsessed woke hydra if people are actively sabotaging Charlie Kirk’s legacy with nonsense over shadowy Jews - as opposed to the very real and present problem of increasing far-left and trans violence. Does everyone forget that, what, about a week before Charlie was shot, a trans person shot up a Catholic church full of children?

Our entire medical industry and school system has been compromised to teach misogynistic, homophobic trans ideology, which is now morphing into a feeder front for far-left socialist/communist groups. While some of you are busy pointing the finger at Zionists, you might be more productive if you pointed the finger at your local school board, woke and captured churches, and idiotic baby boomer women who are fueling this takeover of the hearts and minds of our children.

And even then, I am oversimplifying. We have a lot of big problems, and Israel ain’t one of them.

PS We would like to get more writers on board Aeon…we cannot pay but you can put your tip jar on your posts and link out to your own Substack/website. Are you sane, interesting, and not obsessed with Israel? Send a PM to

-

thank you!

DONATE TO AEON

Share

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.